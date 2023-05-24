Sports
Two of Mens Tennis advance to NCAA Singles Round of 16
Lake Nona, Fla. Two Texas Men’s Tennis players advanced to the NCAA Singles Championship Round of 16 on Tuesday at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Fla. Junior No. 61 Micah Braswell and no. 1 Eliot Spizzirri racked up straight-sets wins over top-60 opponents for the second consecutive day to advance.
Braswell’s win qualified him for this season’s ITA All-America honors, which will be the first of his career when announced post-season. Meanwhile junior No. 54 from Sim Woldeab the same bid fell just short when he fell in his match. Spizzirri had already qualified based on his placement, as had Spizzirri and junior Cleeve Harper at doubles.
Like Monday, the weather became a factor in the games and schedule. Play was forced in from Spizzirri halfway through the match, resulting in Woldeab playing his entire match indoors, while the first round doubles match for Spizzirri and Harper was postponed to Wednesday.
Braswell, who again had his teammates’ first game, defeated No. 30 Dan Martin of Miami in straight sets, 7–5, 6–4. It was Braswell’s seventh win in a row and he hasn’t lost a set in those games. Martin’s scores of 5 and 4 are only the second and third times an opponent has reached four games in a set during the stretch. The first set against Martin remained on serve with no deuce points until 5-5 as Braswell broke through for a 6-5 lead and then served out for the win. Braswell again broke first in the second set for 2–1 on the first deuce point of the match, but Martin returned the break to equalize. Braswell had a chance to break again in the next game with a 15-40 lead, but Martin rallied to hold on. Four games later, Braswell took another 15–40 lead, and this time completed the break on the next point before serving out the game.
Spizzirri was next, taking a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 49 Jeffrey von der Schulenburg of Virginia. The match remained on service for the first five games, with Spizzirri winning one deuce-point hold for 2–1 along the way. The next deuce also went Spizzirri’s way for the only break of the set and a 4-2 lead en route to his 6-3 victory. Then it came back into play again and forced the rest of the match. Spizzirri opened the second set with another two-point break and consolidated it for 2-0 as part of a 5-1 lead. From there he had two match points, but von der Schulenburg fended them off to hold, then deflected another with deuce in the next game to break. After von der Schulenburg stayed within 5-4, Spizzirri’s next serve also went to deuce, but he emerged with the point to win the match.
The action stayed in for Woldeab, who dropped his game against No. 65 Andre Ilagan of Hawaii, 7-5, 6-4. After Woldeab rallied from a 15-40 deficit to hold onto his second serve, Ilagan broke his next serve for a 3-2 lead. However, Woldeab broke right back on a deuce point to start a 3-0 run which he capped off with another deuce-point break for 5-3. He then had two set points in the next game, but Ilagan was able to deflect them for a two-point break of his own. That would be the first of three consecutive deuce-point breaks for Ilagan, allowing him to go on a 6-0 run to take the first set and take a 2-0 lead in the second, which he also completed with a deuce point break. hold point. Woldeab almost got the break back two games later after trailing 0-40 for deuce, but Ilagan eventually held on at 3-1. While remaining on serve for the remainder of the set, Woldeab still had a chance for a deuce-point break in the final game, but Ilagan secured the point and the game to complete a streak of six consecutive deuce-point victories complete.
Braswell and Spizzirri play again in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, while Spizzirri and Harper start in doubles. Braswell will face No. 42 Murphy Cassone of Arizona State 12 pm ET/11 am CT, Spizzirri will play No. 52 Pedro Rodenas from Duke at the same time, and the duo of Harper and Spizzirri will face No. 24 Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback of Virginia Tech, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT.
2023 NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships
Singles Round of 32 May 23
No. 61 Micah Braswell (UT) def. Know. 30 Dan Martin (MIA), 7-5, 6-4
1 seed No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. No. 49 Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (UVA), 6-3, 6-4
When. 65 Andrew Ilagan (Hawaii) defeats. When. 54 Hello Woldeab (UT), 7-5, 6-4
Singles Round of 16 May 24
No. 61 Micah Braswell (UT) vs. No. 42 Murphy Cassone (ASU), 12 a.m. ET/11 a.m. CT
1 seed No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) vs. 1000 (UT) When. 52 Peter Rodenas (Duke), 12pm ET/11am CT
Doubles round of May 32, 24
3 seed No. 3 Cleeve Harper/Eliot Spizzirri (UT) vs. #24 Jordan Chrysostom/Ryan Fishback (VT), 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT
