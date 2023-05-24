



May 24, 2023



April O’Neil / [email protected] A unique opportunity for elementary and middle school kids interested in learning how to play hockey comes to Livingston County. In partnership with local sponsors and ice age donations from the Kensington Valley Ice House and Hartland Sports Center & Bounce Gymnastics, the 2023 Hockey Challenge Camp gives children with unique medical and learning needs the opportunity to participate in skill-building classes with local hockey players and coaches. Hockey Challenge Camp, taking place August 7-10, will provide instruction both on and off the ice with coaches and hockey buddies who have volunteered to work one-on-one with players on the ice and as peer mentors. Sarah Dunkel-Jackson is a hockey coach and researcher at the Michigan State University Autism & Disabilities (RADD) Lab. She told WHMI that Challenge Camp is designed to give every child a chance to learn the game. “Our players include anyone with a unique learning or medical need. We have a number of children with ADHD, autism, Down syndrome and physical disabilities, so the range of needs is very open. If it is difficult for the child to share taking part in a traditional team setting, we want to give them the chance to still play this sport and hone their skills, so one day they will take part in a team or home competition. The 3-day Hockey Challenge Camp includes customized on- and off-ice instruction, snacks and lunch. At the end of the week on August 10, players will compete against fellow camp members at MSU’s Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Ice skating and equipment rentals can also be an option for families if needed. Dunkel-Jackson said camp coordinators will do as much as they can to get each player ready for practice. It’s scary to think about starting a new sport or activity, especially if you’re not sure your child will enjoy it or feel immediate success. But it’s great to watch kids learn new skills, make friends, and do all the things kids who may not have those unique learning needs can do. Hockey should be for everyone, and that’s what we’re going to offer. There is a link to the Hockey Challenge Camp Facebook page and the ARC Livingston webpage. There is also an appendix to the event flyer with a list of sponsors and a QR code for registration. Hockey Challenge Camp logo courtesy of Hystyx.

