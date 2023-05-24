Taiwo Mati writes history at the World Table Tennis Championships





The 18-year-old Taiwo Mati held his own and was 4-3 behind Lam Siu Hang from Hong Kong. Nigeria’s rising star Taiwo Mati is the only Nigerian left at the World Table Tennis Championship in Durban, South Africa. Mati was on the verge of elimination as he fell behind 4-3 to Hong Kong’s Lam Siu Hang and made it through the 64th round. The final of the 2023 World Championship started on Saturday, May 20 and ends on May 28, Africa’s first host in 84 years.

The Egyptian duo Dina Meshref and Omar Assar and the Nigerian teenager Taiwo Mati are the only Africans left at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban.

Pulse Sports reported that Africa’s top-ranked player, Quadri Aruna, was knocked out by Spaniard Alvaro Robles in the round of 64 after a dramatic seven-set match, 4-3. The bronze medalist of the 2021 ITTF World Youth Championships joins Egyptian duo Dina Meshref and Omar Assar as the only remaining Africans in the championship. Resilient Mati defeats Lam Siu Hang Mati was on the verge of elimination as he fell 2-3 to Lam Siu Hang of Hong Kong, China after a strong play from his lower ranked opponent before turning the game around with two consecutive wins to take him to the round of 32 .

Taiwan dead



He has shown perseverance and resilience in his come-from-behind victory, including demonstrating a never-say-die mentality that endeared him to the home supporters who cheered him loudly.

Aruna was knocked out by Spaniard Alvaro Robles in the round of 64 after a dramatic seven-set duel, 4-3.

Mati happy with his comeback Mati, who is blown away by his sensational comeback victory, said it is a dream come true for him at the World Championship. The Youngstar making his World Cup debut added that the victory is his career highlight. He said: Honestly I don’t know what to say, I’m just speechless. It’s my first time competing in the World Championships and it’s like a dream come true for me to qualify for the round of 32.

Oshonaike overcame significant hurdles to achieve all she has. The Nigerian has won 25 national championships, 11 African Games medals and three continental-level titles.

“This victory is even sweeter for me because it is held in Africa. Throughout the game I kept telling myself not to give up. Even when I was 2-3 down, I told myself to play better and had to gain momentum to win.” This win means a lot to me.

Taiwan dead



“It’s definitely the highlight of my career so far, qualifying for the round of 32 in front of so many supporters and fans. A big task awaits Mati in the round of 32 when he faces Korean Jang Woojin on Wednesday. Related Content

Aruna was knocked out by Spaniard Alvaro Robles in the round of 64 after a dramatic seven-set duel, 4-3.



The Egyptian duo Dina Meshref and Omar Assar and the Nigerian teenager Taiwo Mati are the only Africans left at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulsesports.ng/table-tennis/story/taiwo-mati-made-history-at-world-table-tennis-championship-2023052405551981904 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos