Game Preview: Kent Spitfires vs. Gloucestershire





The Vitality Blast is BACK for 2023 – and Kent Spitfires kick off their T20 campaign at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence against Gloucestershire. Buy tickets now [Limited ticket availability] Set to make his debut after arriving in Canterbury last week, Australian international white ball specialist Kane Richardson is one of the Spitfires’ overseas players, alongside South African all-rounder George Linde. Joe Denly was Kent’s top T20 run-scorer in 2022 – his 423 runs helped him earn the Club’s end-of-season Spitfire One-Day Player of the Season Award following a white-ball season in which he took the One-Day Cup won at Trent Bridge last September. Grant Stewart, who was born in Australia but plays his international cricket with Italy through the maternal side of his family, was the top wicket-taker for the Spitfires last year, with 14 wickets to his name. Match day information Important match day information for members, Six Pack Ticket Bundle holders and those who have purchased match tickets can be accessed via the button below: View match day information We strongly recommend that all members and spectators traveling to the ground use public transportation. The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence is less than a mile from Canterbury’s historic Cathedral City Centre. Check out the Spitfire Ground guide Court opens at 4:30 PM, first pitch at 6:30 PM, interval scheduled at 7:45 PM, second innings scheduled at 8:00 PM, game end scheduled at 9:15 PM Buy tickets with confidence with Kent Cricket’s Wet Weather Policy We expect a sunny and dry start to our T20 campaign this year! However: Please review wet weather policy Live streaming via KentCricketPlay Kent Cricket is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new streaming service,KentCricketPlayfor all non-televised Kent Spitfires home T20 matches in 2023. The launch of KentCricketPlay to digitally host this season’s T20 matches is the first stage in the creation of a dedicated broadcast platform that will provide enhanced coverage, exclusive content and matchday features. By signing up for an account on the new platformall fans, members and non-members can watch the Kent Spitfires T20 home opener against Gloucestershire for FREE on Wednesday 24th May. Join KentCricketPlay now Opposition report Captain: Jack Taylor

Foreign players: Grant Roelofsen (South Africa), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan)

Final Day Appearances: 3 (2003, 2007, 2020)

Titles: 0

Finish 2022: Fifth (South Group)

Top scorer 2022: Glenn Phillips (340)

2022 leading wicket taker: David Payne (18) Gloucestershire are a team in transition following the departures of established stars Benny Howell, Ian Cockbain and Ryan Higgins. South African wicketkeeper batsman Grant Roelofsen has been brought in to help close the gap at the top. Pakistani spinner Zafar Gohar has been contracted for the entire competition. The big question: can Roelofsen reproduce the white ball shape with which he made a big hit with Essex in the One-Day Cup last year? The 26-year-old South African, a proven top class batsman, scored 355 runs at an average of 59.16 over seven matches and achieved a top score of 90 against Yorkshire at Chelmsford in the 50-over competition. His most impressive figures came in T20 cricket, in which he scored 1,349 runs in 44 innings at 34.58 with a batting frequency of 125.37.

Wildcard Watch: Graeme van Buuren – cast by Birmingham Phoenix, he possesses the skills necessary to be an effective operator in The Hundred. A serious shoulder injury devastated his 2022 T20 campaign, but the veteran South African all-rounder is back firing on all cylinders. His smart, slow left-arm bowling and ability to hit anywhere in the top and middle order make him a versatile type, capable of dealing with all sorts of situations. Gloucestershire’s chances of success will depend to a large extent on the ability of emerging Academy products to learn on the job. Benn Wells made the move to the first team T20 cricket team last year and will be joined by talented young brothers Tom and Ollie Price in a bid to establish themselves as effective players in the Blast. Team news Men’s head coach Matt Walker has named a 13-person squad for the Kent Spitfires vs Gloucestershire game. Australia’s Kane Richardson is set to make his first-team debut for Kent after a warm-up appearance for Kent Second XI in a T20 last week. Arafat Bhuiyan is also included and could make his T20 debut. Joey Evison and Michael Hogan could also make their first T20 appearances as Spitfires. George Linde completes the Spitfires’ two overseas slots in the matchday team, with Alex Blake, signed on a white ball, in his first Kent team of the season alongside a returning Joe Denly. Zak Crawley has now joined England ahead of their Test against Ireland and is unavailable, while Fred Klaassen is unavailable for the start of the Vitality Blast due to personal reasons. Kent’s full Matchday Squad, presented by Shepherd Neame >>> Kent Spitfire’s matchday squad vs. Gloucestershire: Sam Billings (Captain), Arafat Bhuiyan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, Jack Leaning, George Linde (Foreign Player), Tawanda Muyeye, Kane Richardson (Foreign Player) Grant Stewart. Next home game A replay of the 2021 Vitality Blast Final will take place at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence when Somerset are the Canterbury visitors to take on the Kent Spitfires. Buy tickets now Kents Vitality Blast match previews are proudly sponsored by Shepherd Neame >>>

