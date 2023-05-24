Strand secures state medal for tennis | News, sports, jobs

IOWA CITY – Jason Strand ran out of energy.

Hours after a tournament with temperatures approaching 90 degrees and the sun shining on the University of Iowa Tennis Complex, the Marshalltown senior was knocked out in the first set of his win-or-go-home consolation match with Iowa City High’s Abhay Anil .

Heat cramps. dehydration.

What Strand lacked physically at the time, he had to find mentally.

“I realized this was my last chance,” Strand said. “This is what I worked for, like all my life. When I’m 40 I won’t be able to say it was good because I didn’t have the energy.”

On the brink of elimination, Strand instead bounced back to win the second set 6-2, then beat Anil in the 10-point super tiebreak, 10-6, to ensure he would finish with a top- 8 medal in the ranking. round matches starting Wednesday morning to wrap up the Class 2A singles/doubles tournament.

He will face Micah Flaherty of Fort Dodge in the semifinals. The winner of that match will play for fifth place later in the day, the loser for seventh place.

Strand follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Kevin, who was on hand to offer his support on Tuesday. Marshalltown head coach James Christensen even joked that Jason has a chance to trump his big brother, who finished seventh in singles last year.

The high temperatures didn’t just affect Strand, and it felt like the match with Anil was going to be one to see who could take advantage of the others’ cramps first.

“I tried to make him run, hit to his backhand and pick up the pace a little bit,” Strand said. “And that’s probably when he started to take a turn for the worse.”

The crowd gathered at the courthouse was also largely pro-Bobcat, which Strand said helped quite a bit.

“They cheered after every point and gave me the energy I needed to come back,” said Strand.

The morning started with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Bettendorf’s Noah Gehler. That paired Strand with fourth-seeded Anthony Schulte of Cedar Rapids Prairie, a dynamic player who handed Strand his first loss of the season, 6-2, 6-2.

“He’s a fantastic player who deserves fourth place,” said Christensen. “Their coach even commented to me that he played ‘apex Schulte’ which makes him a handful to anyone in the state. There were times when I went to talk to him after he lost two games or broke up with him and it was like ‘Dude, you didn’t do anything wrong, you hit 14 good shots in a row and he had one more than you did.'”

Schulte’s style also played against what has made Strand so successful this season.

“We’re so ingrained in bullying someone’s backhand,” Christensen said. “And his ability to hit that thing at 90 miles per hour, it’s crazy, a weapon unmatched by anyone else.”

But now Strand has made his way to the medal stand. And after his doubles teammates of Nile Christensen and Gavin Jablonski; and Isaac Benscoter and Drew Loney were eliminated, tomorrow is bigger than Jason, or even the Strand family.

“I’m not going into tomorrow alone,” Jason said. “It’s about the ‘Cats’. It’s our city. And I’m very excited to represent our team and our city tomorrow.

Nile Christensen and Jablonski finished 1-2 on the day, one game short of the medal round. They defeated some familiar faces of Ames, Tharun Raju and Anson Bernard in the first round 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

“We started shaky in that first set, but they dug deep and wanted more,” said James Christensen. “You expect that from two seniors who are absolute competitors. … Anytime you’ve played with someone five, six times in your life, there aren’t many secrets, … but once they got going you saw Ames’ expressions change, like they’ve done this before seen.

Speaking of familiar faces, they then lined up with a Mason City team, Reed Kruger and Justin Yarahmadi, who had fended off the Bobcats in a tight regular-season game.

This one was controlled by Mason City, 6-2, 6-4, to send the top Bobcat doubles team to the consolation group.

“We missed a lot of shots in that game by an inch here or there where we could have affected the game,” said James Christensen. “I know our guys will think a lot about that game, how that could have changed things.”

The back of the group was no friendlier, pitted against a tough Bettendorf side in Jack Reilly and Robert Matera, who won 6-3, 6-3.

“The reason Nile and Gavin are such a good doubles team is how they complement each other,” said James Christensen. “Bettendorf had a good game plan to let us play left-handed a little bit, and that limited what we could do.”

For Benscoter and Loney, it was a chance to play against the competition above what they normally see in the No. 3 double spot.

They fell to fourth seed Beck Sissel and Luke Berg of West Des Moines Valley in the first round in straight sets, then dropped a first round consolation match with Dowling’s Brady Frye and Jimmy Wanek.

“They had a bad taste in their mouths after losing to Dowling [in team substate]’ said James Christensen. “They came here and played well against some tough, tough competition, the kind we’re going to see at the state team tournament. That will be huge in the future.”

