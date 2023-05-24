Connect with us

Wisconsin will complete its men’s hockey staff with the winner of the USHL coaching award

The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team had four recruits who played for the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League. Their head coach accompanies them on the path to Madison.

The Badgers are hiring Nick Oliver to fill out Mike Hastings’ initial coaching staff, sources said Tuesday. Youth Hockey Hub and The Rink Live were the first to report the news.

This newly crowned USHL champion has Wisconsin men’s hockey in his plans

Oliver, 32, coached Fargo to the USHL’s Clark Cup Final in his only season as head coach. The team won 40 regular-season games, the most by a rookie coach in Force history, and he was named the league’s coach of the year.

Force forwards Owen Mehlenbacher and Tanner Walos, defenseman Joe Palodichuk and goaltender Anton Castro are committed to the Badgers, so Oliver will have some familiar faces on the roster for seasons to come. Mehlenbacher and Palodichuk signed with UW for next season.

Hastings, that earlier brought assistant head coach Todd Knott from Minnesota State, rounded out his staff with a former St. Cloud State captain who spent four seasons as an assistant at his alma mater. Oliver went from a four-year college career to an assistant coaching position with Sioux Falls of the USHL in 2015 under Madison native Scott Owens.

Oliver’s rise through the coaching ranks has been rapid. He spent three seasons in Sioux Falls before returning to St. Cloud, where the Huskies won a National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season championship in 2019 and played in the 2021 Frozen Four championship game.

He took over at Fargo last season and also coached select hockey camps in the US.

The new Madison Capitols coach joins from the Wisconsin men’s hockey staff

Andy Brandt was the only member of the former Badgers coaching staff to be retained on the move from Tony Granato to Hastings. Burns took a job as head coach and general manager of the USHL’s Madison Capitols on May 1.

UW will not have a former Badgers player as one of three paid coaches for the first time since 1994.

