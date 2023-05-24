Wisconsin will complete its men’s hockey staff with the winner of the USHL coaching award

The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team had four recruits who played for the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League. Their head coach accompanies them on the path to Madison.
The Badgers are hiring Nick Oliver to fill out Mike Hastings’ initial coaching staff, sources said Tuesday. Youth Hockey Hub and The Rink Live were the first to report the news.
Oliver, 32, coached Fargo to the USHL’s Clark Cup Final in his only season as head coach. The team won 40 regular-season games, the most by a rookie coach in Force history, and he was named the league’s coach of the year.
Force forwards Owen Mehlenbacher and Tanner Walos, defenseman Joe Palodichuk and goaltender Anton Castro are committed to the Badgers, so Oliver will have some familiar faces on the roster for seasons to come. Mehlenbacher and Palodichuk signed with UW for next season.
Hastings, that earlier brought assistant head coach Todd Knott from Minnesota State, rounded out his staff with a former St. Cloud State captain who spent four seasons as an assistant at his alma mater. Oliver went from a four-year college career to an assistant coaching position with Sioux Falls of the USHL in 2015 under Madison native Scott Owens.
Oliver’s rise through the coaching ranks has been rapid. He spent three seasons in Sioux Falls before returning to St. Cloud, where the Huskies won a National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season championship in 2019 and played in the 2021 Frozen Four championship game.
He took over at Fargo last season and also coached select hockey camps in the US.
Andy Brandt was the only member of the former Badgers coaching staff to be retained on the move from Tony Granato to Hastings. Burns took a job as head coach and general manager of the USHL’s Madison Capitols on May 1.
UW will not have a former Badgers player as one of three paid coaches for the first time since 1994.
Meet the 9 former Wisconsin players chasing the 2023 Stanley Cup
Brian Elliott
Team: Lightning in Tampa Bay
Position: Keeper
2022-23 regular season statistics: 12-8-2, 3.40 goals against average, .891 save percentage
Series first round: The Lightning, third in the Atlantic Division, will play against the second placed Toronto Maple Leafs.
Trent Frederick
Team: Boston Bruins
Position: Centre
2022-23 regular season statistics: 17 goals, 14 assists, 31 points in 79 games
Series first round: The Bruins, first in the Atlantic Division, play the second Eastern Conference wild card Florida Panthers.
Jack McCabe
K’Andre Miller
Team: New York Rangers
Position: Defense
2022-23 regular season statistics: 9 goals, 34 assists, 43 points in 79 games
Series first round: The Rangers, third in the Metropolitan Division, will play against the second-seeded New Jersey Devils.
Joe Pavelski
Team: Dallas stars
Position: Centre
2022-23 regular season statistics: 28 goals, 49 assists, 77 points in 82 games
Series first round: The Stars, second in the Central Division, play against Minnesota Wild, which is ranked third.
Justin Schultz
Team: cracking seattle
Position: Defense
2022-23 regular season statistics: 7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points in 73 games
Previous Stanley Cup Wins: Pittsburgh, 2016 and 2017
Series first round: The Kraken, the Western Conference’s premier Wild Card, plays the Central Division’s first-place Colorado Avalanche.
Brandan Smith
Team: Devils of New Jersey
Position: Defense
2022-23 regular season statistics: 0 goals, 5 assists, 5 points in 60 games
Series first round: The Devils, second in the Metropolitan Division, will play against the third-seeded New York Rangers.
Dirk Stephen
Team: Carolina hurricanes
Position: Centre
2022-23 regular season statistics: 5 goals, 6 assists, 11 points in 73 games
Series first round: The Hurricanes, first in the Metropolitan Division, play the first Eastern Conference wild card New York Islanders.
Ryan Suter
Team: Dallas stars
Position: Defense
2022-23 regular season statistics: 3 goals, 22 assists, 25 points in 82 games
Series first round: The Stars, second in the Central Division, play against Minnesota Wild, which is ranked third.