No. 11 Women’s Golf falls in NCAA Match Play quarterfinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.The No. 11 Texas women’s golf team advanced to match play for the third time in the past four seasons, but dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 6 Texas A&M in match play quarterfinals at the NCAA Championships on Tuesday at Grayhawk Golf Club.

The Longhorns finished tied for fifth place at the 2023 NCAA Championships, marking the program’s best finish since third in 2003. It was the 11etop-five NCAA finish for the Longhorns all-time. Texas also finished T5 at the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Championships.

The Longhorns finished No. 2 on stroke play with a score of 14 under par through four rounds of competition.

freshman Cindy Hu fired a one-under-par 71 on Monday to finish T10 on the individual leaderboard with a total of 72 holes of five-under-par (72-69-71-71). Hsu is the fourth Longhorn since 2000 to finish in the top-10 at the NCAA Championships and only the second freshman to accomplish the feat in that span.

Sophie Guo And Bohyun Park shot under par on the last day of stroke play. Guo carded a round of three-under-par 69 to finish T21 on the leaderboard at one-under-par for the tournament. Park fired a four-under-par 68 on Monday to finish T31 ​​on the leaderboard with one-over-par.

Sophie Guo put Texas on the plate with a 2&1 victory in its game against Texas A&M. Bentley cotton trailed by two after three holes and fought back to tie the game on hole six. Bohyun Park trailed two through nine holes, but made par at 12 to tie the game. Angela Heo made three birdies on the front nine and led her match 2-up through six holes. After a descent on the 14ehole, Heo made a birdie on 17 to tie the game, but lost the 18ehole. Cindy Hu came back from down three to make a birdie on the eighth hole, eventually falling behind at one in 12ehole.

The Longhorns made their 31stNCAA Championships appearance and their seventh straight.

The Longhorns won the Cactus Cup and Big 12 Match Play events this season, earning three runner-up finishes and nine top-five finishes. The Longhorns posted a 124-38-2 head-to-head record on the season.

Notables

The Longhorns qualified for match play for the third time in the last four seasons after finishing in second place after the stroke play portion of the NCAA Championships.

The Longhorns have made the top 15 at the NCAA Championships for the sixth straight year.

Texas is one of four programs to advance to the NCAA Championships in each of the past seven seasons.

freshman Cindy Hu was the top Texan golfer in stroke play at T10. Hsu shot all rounds of stroke play at par or better and now has 12 rounds at par or better this season. Hsu finished in the top-10 in her first two collegiate events, including an eighth-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in her first event.

The 12-under 276 in the second round of the NCAA Championships was a program record for 18 holes at an NCAA Championships. It was right for the 12ebest round in the program’s history. It also tied for the second-best team round in NCAA Championship history among all schools.

freshman Angela Heo 6-under par 66 was the best individual round in program history at the NCAA Championships for the Longhorns. It achieved the sixth best score on par for a round in program history.

Texas finished as the best team in the field in par-4 scoring over the four rounds of stroke play.

Sophie Guo tied for third in the field for most birdies over the four rounds of stroke play with 18. Guo has played in the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in each of the last three events.

Texas head coach Ryan Murphy

“Obviously it wasn’t the end we wanted. It was very close today with three of our games going to 18. It could have gone either way and it just happened to be their day. However, we have a lot of positives to look back on watching Finishing second in the stroke play portion of the event was phenomenal Cindy finishing in the top 10 is sensational for a freshman Angela’s 66 was a record post three great scores for us and also to win her match play today .

This team has been fighting today, this week and all season. We had our moments winning a few times and finishing second a few more times. There is a lot to be proud of and we will be strong again next season.”

QUARTER-FINAL MATCH GAME

No. 8 Texas A&M 4, No. 11 Texas 1

Sophie Guo (Texas) def. Jennie Park (Texas A&M) 2&1

Zoe Slaughter (Texas A&M) defeated. Cindy Hu (Texas) 3&2

Blanca Fernandez defeated Garcia Poggio (Texas A&M). Angela Heo (Texas) 1-up

defeated Adela Cernousek (Texas A&M). Bohyun Park (Texas) 1-up