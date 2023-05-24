Ireland announce squad for 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier





Ireland has designated a strong 15-member squad for the crucial 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier next month in Zimbabwe.

Andrew Balbirnie will lead a strong Irish side, plentiful with pacemakers, into the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, two teams of which would make it to the main event in India later in the year. Qualifying begins on June 18 and will see ten teams, including the West Indies and Sri Lanka, battling for two spots. The Irish squad has several pace options in Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume and Curtis Campher. But given the circumstances, they have also chosen to go with Ben White, who recently made his test debut in Bangladesh. The road to India 2023 via the Cricket World Cup Qualifer “We’re heading into a big couple of months and looking at what staff we need from a tactical point of view, who’s in form and a team composition that fits the conditions we’re likely to face,” Andrew White, Ireland’s men’s team picker, said. “In the final stages of the tournament, for example, we’re probably playing on used pitches, so that’s where we see the value of a Ben White coming out.” “But before we look too far ahead we need to start well and have put together what we think is our best side to take on that challenge. With an attack from Adair, Little, Young, McCarthy, Hume and Campher, we felt we were on our way to our best attack again, while PJ Moors’ experience in Zimbabwean conditions and his versatility of stroke from 1 to 7 gives us great coverage. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 – Match Schedules Moor has played Test cricket for Ireland since moving from Zimbabwe but has yet to play ODIs for them with his last international fifty-over match coming for Zimbabwe in 2019. Stephen Doheny misses the selection after recently playing in the series against Zimbabwe earlier this year. “Qualifying events are sometimes tough, cut-throat competitions and a balance of talent, form and experience is essential,” stressed White. “We believe we have achieved that and I know the Irish supporters will be right behind the players and staff in their quest for World Cup qualification.” Ireland’s fixtures in the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier Squad Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

