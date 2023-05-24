Sports
Gremlins transfer football program to Driscoll | News, sports, jobs
HOUGHTON — After three years of working on the football program at Houghton High School, head coach Micah Stipech is ready for a new challenge, and he will get it this winter when he takes over the hockey program. On Monday, the Gremlins announced its replacement for the soccer team, and it’s a name local soccer fans know well, Tim Driscoll.
Driscoll served as a defensive coordinator at Michigan Tech from 2004 to 2013 before transitioning to start the Finlandia Lions football program from 2014 to 2017. With Finlandia closing its doors this spring, he is the only coach in school history to record wins with the Lions.
At a Monday afternoon meeting, Driscoll introduced himself to the Gremlins in his quick manner.
“I can’t tell you how exciting it is to be able to take over a great program”, Driscoll said as he met the players. “Coach Stipech did a great job turning you around, getting you to win some football games, getting you into the weight room.
“I know you are committed. I was so impressed when I heard what you guys were doing, even when I was around here (for the interview), talking to Mr. (John) Sanregret about how many boys come to lift in the morning, how many boys are committed to not just football, to all their sports, to their athletics.
For Sanregret, who is athletic director at Houghton, landing a coach with a pedigree like Driscoll’s shows that Houghton is interested in building on what Stipech has built.
“I think it immediately adds credibility to the program,” Sanregret said. “We definitely feel like we’ve made a little more progress in recent years with Coach Stipech and all of our assistant coaches.
“What Tim brings is just another level of expertise. I think it goes without saying to listen to him and his enthusiasm. I think it’s just going to be a great next step for our program.”
Unlike schools such as Calumet, Houghton has traditionally struggled to field a competitive team year in year out when it comes to football. Since 1984, the Gremlins have had just nine winning seasons, and two of those have been in the past two years.
Sanregret and Stipech have spent the last three seasons looking at ways to fight that battle and started to see success, going 5-4 in 2021 and 6-4 in 2022, making the playoffs last season.
Where Stipech has been most effective is getting its players to commit to a weight-training program that has helped build strength not just for football, but any other sport a student-athlete wants to play.
“We continue to emphasize participation in multiple sports, so that’s the focus of the athletics program,” Sanregret said. “We want to encourage all our athletes to play as many sports as possible.
“The second point is we really made it a focus point to get kids in the weight room and make that a priority for all of our sports teams, men and women. We want our athletes to be physically prepared and it requires a 12 month commitment. So as we continue to have those common goals for all of our student athletes, I think there’s a much higher chance that all of our athletes will get involved in football or whatever other fall sport they want, and not try to specialize. in a winter sport or a spring sport.
Stipech remains assistant football coach, which Sanregret considers important.
“Having Coach Stipech as a coach, not only in football but also in hockey, I think also arouses a lot of enthusiasm”, Sanregret said. “Hockey players are going to play football and he will support and encourage that. He is still on our football coaching staff, so he is fully invested, not just in football and hockey, but in all of our athletic programs, especially the weight program.
Driscoll, who coached at North Carolina-Pembroke in 2018/19, wanted to return to Copper Country as his family stayed local as he coached several states away. Now that Houghton was interested in bringing him in, he felt the opportunity was too good to pass up.
“A few years ago, when we came around, I was coaching in North Carolina,” Driscoll said. “I was away from my family. We made the decision as a family not to move there and to live in North Carolina. That’s college football. It moves around, from place to place to place, to stay relevant. You can look at what Northern (Michigan) and Tech just went through, a change, and now there are new coaches moving from all over to different places.
Although he has coached at the Division III and Division II level of college football for most of his career, he is excited about the challenge of coaching high school football. For him, the chance to return to the field was too good to pass up.
“Coaching in high school gives you more stability,” he said. “I’ve stopped coaching for about three years now. I worked for NCSA, so I’ve worked in football, and college recruiting, helping kids that way.
“But I really miss coaching. I really miss being able to coach and be on the field. I tasted it a bit last fall. One of the Michigan Tech coaches had COVID, and I got to coach there a little bit, help out. It was just something I have. That desire in me to become a football coach.”
That desire got the better of him.
“I knew I wanted to coach football and could coach football in the fall”, Driscoll said. “I just didn’t know where, how or when I was going to do it.
“When coach Stipech called me and just told me about the situation here, I had no idea they wanted a change. I knew he was the head hockey coach and he wanted to get away from football a little bit. So it was one of those calls where it’s the perfect situation. I was excited to get it, and I was excited to hear it. When I talked to John, it just seemed to work out. So I’m very excited to be here.
Driscoll feels he wants to build on what Stipech has made over the past three years.
“The development is underway here at Houghton, to take the next step is to build on the success and try to do better than it has been done,” he said. “That’s what I want to be able to do. That’s what we want to be able to do.
“It looks like the buy-in is already there for the kids, and that’s the #1 thing you need. Then you can coach the children and you can make the program better. I believe the buy-in is there, and we’re just going to continue with that, building on the positives that have already been brought out.”
