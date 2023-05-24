Tebbutt: Zhao wins, heartbreak for Diallo, Sebov

In the wide tennis world, nothing beats an evening game at Roland Garros with long shadows on the red clay and fans thrilled with a thrilling twilight coda match to end their day.

All of these elements came into play when Gabriel Diallo played Timofev Skatov on court No. 4 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The unfortunate part for 21-year-old Diallo was that he came short in a 6-4, 7-6(6) result after taking three set points to force a third set against the 22-year-old. Kazakh.

Diallo bounced back from 4-2 in the first set to level 4-all by winning a breathtaking, high-intensity 30-plus batting rally. But he then lost his serve in the next game on a double fault before Skatov served to love in the final game.

In the second set, Diallo trailed 4-1 two breaks, but came back bravely to keep a set point with Skatov serving to 5-6, but missing a service return.

With a height of 1.80 meters, Diallo is a striking figure on the field. He serves big (nerves seemed part of the reason for only four aces on Tuesday) and hit a super flat forehand that smoked down the pitch. And for a man of his size, his movement is more than adequate.

Skatov had three visits from the trainer late in the second set for first a right arm problem and then a right calf problem. But they seemed to have no influence on him in the decisive tiebreak as he took a 3-0 lead. Diallo stormed back, aided by a solid crowd in his camp, to make it 6-4, two more set points. But he missed a backhand wide and then a forehand long to tie the score at 6-all. Two points later, his service return found the net and Skatov had the win and a bitterly disappointed opponent over the net.

It was his first match on red clay (and only his second in Grand Slam qualifying), coach Martin Laurendeau said of Diallo. We’ve only had five or six practice days, so I think he can play well on clay. He can slide, he has the right playing patterns, the big serve and the heavy groundstrokes. In a few years he will be much more comfortable on red clay.

He played a month and a half ago in Sarasota (Florida) on (Har-Tru) clay and made it to the quarterfinals. Today, with nerves and the moment he dreamed of playing Grand Slams all his childhood and he made it almost three sets.

As for Diallo’s immediate plans, he will play three $125,000 Challenger events in Great Britain leading up to Wimbledon qualification. He’s never played on grass, he’s never even run on a grass court, said Laurendeau, a former top-100 player and longtime captain of Canada’s Davis Cup team.

Gabriels an incredible story. Twelve months ago he was number 950 in the world and now he is 146. So he moved up 800 places in 12 months while he was a college student (University of Kentucky). There aren’t many players in ATP history who have improved 800 places in a year. It’s a select group and he did it as a student for much of that time. He will now play as many tournaments as possible to gain experience.

A charismatic, crowd-pleasing athlete, Laurendeau added of his player, he’s got a great game, maybe you don’t see it that often here on clay because he’s less likely to play his explosive tennis. When he plays his really aggressive tennis, his serve, his heavy, heavy groundstrokes forehand like (Gael) Monfils are extremely impressive. To be in the Top 100 within a year is phenomenal. And I think he can go much, much higher.

Carol Zhao got into a damp, chilly Tuesday for the Canadians with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Katarzyna Kawa at the No. 11 court.

The 30-year-old Pole was one point off a 4-1 lead in the opening set before Zhao turned the tide and finished with controlled, consistent play.

In the second set, Kawa, who had the bigger shots but was streaky, had what the French call And passage see (an empty passage) and looked to be heading out trailing 6-4, 4-2. But Zhao had a dip in form and a new energy gathered Kawa to win the second set.

Zhao then briefly left the court and came back in a lighter colored top, which she appeared to have worn under her dark blue top for the first two sets. She later admitted that at first the chilly 15-degree temperatures made her wonder if she had made the right decision to change.

But she won the first two games of the third set and was able to take that advantage to a fairly uneventful 6-1 result to end the two hour and six minute match. Serve was not a factor as more than half of the 29 games (15) ended in breaks. The players’ unforced foul winners were 18/28 for Zhao and 39/47 for the No. 279-ranked Kawa.

I was very happy with how the third set went, said Zhao. I’ve played a few matches lately where I’ve lost leads and let that affect me a bit. So after the second set I was able to regroup and come out on top.

Zhao said changing her top was basically a mental reset.

About the conditions on a gloomy late morning and early afternoon, Zhao said, the balls were very heavy when it started to drizzle. They’re hard to start with here, so there’s not too much unforgiving feeling. So you have to be in the right position. In the third set I felt the ball a lot better.

In Wednesday’s second round, 27-year-old Zhao, who still wants to qualify for a Grand Slam main draw for the first time, will play against another super young player who is coming up on the women’s tour. Bejlek. The Czech, number 180, has a record of 13-8 at all levels in 2023 and qualified for the Australian Open in January. The encounter with Zhao Bejlek is scheduled second (after a 10 a.m. 4 a.m. ET start) on court #11, which is the same court Zhao played on Tuesday.

By mid-afternoon the weather had turned and it looked like the sunnier, milder conditions would benefit Katherine Sebov as she took a 4-0 lead against 17-year-old Croatian Petra Marcinko in the opening set.

The tenacious competitor that is Sebov used her experience and savvy to beat a Marcinko who was error-prone and couldn’t find her range.

Marcinko, last year’s Australian junior champion, seemed to show what a raw talent but unfinished product she is until the second set began. The precocious, strong Croatian hits a very heavy ball with a lot of topspin. Gradually more and more of those shots started to land well. She ran through the second set 6-0 in 37 minutes as Sebov struggled more and more with Marcinko’s body-blow ground strokes. It was uncanny how deep she could hit with consistency.

After Sebov took a five-minute break at the end of the set, Marcinko, the No. 257, won the opening game to extend her winning streak to seven games. But Sebov held on to 1-1 and then had love-30 on the Croats’ serve. It looked like she would gain momentum for a final push, but Marcinko, still swinging and landing, won four points on the trot to make it 2-1. Sebov tied the run at 3-all two games later. But when that didn’t happen, Marcinko took control again and the one-hour, 52-minute game was quickly over.

After qualifying at the Australian Open and seeing her ranking rise from No. 221 at the end of 2022 to the current No. 141, it must have felt like a missed opportunity for Sebov. But the result was mainly due to her opponent’s racket and she didn’t play badly and she certainly never gave up against an opponent in form.

There was some confusion about the spelling of Marcinko’s name. Marcinco was spelled out on the tournament website in both the draw and order of play. After the match, a Croatian member of her team on the left in the post-match photo above emphasized that the correct spelling is Marcinko.

This is a more up-to-date photo of spectators lending their faces to celebrity player cutouts than the one included in Monday’s blog, which featured Caroline Garcia and Yannick Noah. In this case, it’s an American couple who replace their faces with last year’s champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek.

There’s something magical about the Roland Garros clay with its rich ocher hue. No wonder there is a constant stream of onlookers wanting their picture taken against the rich backdrop seen above.