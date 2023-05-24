Day 6 Results: 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023





~ Assam Hockey defeated Tripura Hockey 27-0 ~ ~Hockey Punjab defeated Delhi Hockey 2-0~ ~Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 8-1~ New Delhi, May 23, 2023: The sixth day of the 2023 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship turned out to be a fruitful day for Assam Hockey, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Chandigarh as they recorded wins in their respective pool games here at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. In the first game of the day, Assam Hockey beat Tripura Hockey 27-0 in the Pool E game. Rohit Yadav (4′, 6′, 19′, 19′, 34′, 37′, 38′, 38′, 46′, 49′) stood out as the top scorer for Assam Hockey as he opened the account for his side and scored ten goals. Md. Isteyak Raja (7′, 9′, 12′, 60′) scored four goals to help his side keep the lead, while Amit Dayal (16′, 17′, 52′), Ritik Patir (51′, 59′ , 59′) and Captain Neck Ali (51′ 57′, 58′) each scored three goals. Ritesh Gupta (11′, 33′) scored a brace while Sobit Karki (10′) and Suraj Thakur (60′) contributed one goal each. Hockey Punjab defeated Delhi Hockey 2-0 in the second game of the day in Pool E. Harshdeep Singh (25′) and Diljeet Singh (44′) each scored one goal as Hockey Punjab recorded their third consecutive victory to top the stay in their pool. In the third game of the day, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 8-1. Gurpreet Singh (27′, 29′, 51′) scored a hat-trick while Misbah Khan (24′), Gurjeet Singh (41′), Sukhmanpreet Singh (41′), Sukhpreet Singh (46′) and Suraj Kumar Sah (55′) ) contributed with one goal for Hockey Chandigarh. It was Hockey Chandigarh’s third straight win in the tournament. On the other side, Moohamed Jaeed (54′) scored a consolation goal for Hockey Arunachal. Notably, Hockey Gujarat will face Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Mizoram will face Telangana Hockey and Hockey Association of Odisha will compete against Hockey Uttarakhand in their respective pool matches later today. Also on Monday, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Unit 4-0. Shubham Rajbhar (35′, 45′) scored a brace for his side, while captain Ravindra Pratap Yadav (16′) and Ritesh Pandey (49′) contributed one goal to victory for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. In the other game, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 4-1. Cheepurapalli Anil Kumar (2′), Palepu Hanumanthu (12′), Shaik Irfan (30’+) and Kotte Charan Kumar (50′) each scored one goal for Hockey Andhra. Meanwhile, Surndaran (58′) scored the only goal for Le Puducherry Hockey in the game. In the final on Monday, Hockey defeated Haryana Chhattisgarh Hockey 8-1. Sunil (14′, 28′, 45′) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Haryana. Happy (22′), Raman (30′), Jitender (37′), Captain Nitish (41′) and Kuldeep (53′) each scored one goal to help Hockey Haryana win. Please note that all matches of the 2023 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship will be broadcast live on FanCode. For all results and match updates, click on: https://hockeyindia.altiusrt.com/

