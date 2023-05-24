Mari Baldwin looking for a different flavor of table tennis for seniors





The 19-year-old is still technically a junior player, but was called up for the first time to represent England at senior level in Croatia’s European Championship qualifiers earlier this year. It was a successful campaign for Baldwin and the rest of the team, who qualified for the Swedish flagship in September, and competing there is now one of her main goals for the rest of 2023. It was a good experience, she said. Not just because I was there, but because I contributed to a 3-0 win over Israel, which was a lot of fun – not just to go there, but to go there and win. I enjoy the team aspect of international table tennis. It’s a bigger event and I think it was easy to get caught up in the idea of ​​it being a big event, but it was nice to be able to do it with a team around it and other people. It was also the first time I did it for my friend Jasmine [Wong]so it was nice to have someone I know really well. Before the Team Championships in September, there will be the European Youth Championships in July and selections will be made shortly. Those are my two big events coming up – hopefully I get selected for that. A day to remember. Thanks to all our @EntainGroup @TeamSportsAid athletes who attended today’s parliamentary reception in Westminster! pic.twitter.com/aQ2W6FnZWI Pitching In (@PitchingIn_) March 27, 2023 Combining her budding table tennis career with a philosophy degree at the University of Nottingham, Baldwin has received a huge boost to support her sporting ambitions. She is now one of 50 young athletes supported by a partnership between SportsAid and Pitching In, a multimillion-pound grassroots sports program set up by Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral. Baldwin added: This year I am moving up from junior competition to senior so it will be nice to have that support and be able to do international competitions to establish my ranking and position internationally. Then you can help the team and yourself – this support makes it so much easier to travel and do more. Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, is proud to champion the next generation of British sporting heroes by providing financial support and personal development opportunities to talented young athletes in partnership with SportsAid. Visitentaingroup.comto find out more

