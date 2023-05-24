Sports
The wonder of county cricket live streams and how they changed my life
Initially each county took the BBC radio commentary over their own video footage, but a quintet of Somerset, Gloucestershire, Northants, Surrey and Middlesex now run their own show entirely. Lancashire gives it the full bells and whistles of the TV production. The BBC’s Scott Read still leads the commentary, but he is regularly joined by David Bumble Lloyd, England’s Kate Cross, English skipper Callum Flynn, Paul Allott and Phoebe Graham. Others, such as Warwickshire and Essex, use the BBC radio commentary for the County Championship, but bring in their own voices for the Blast.
Aided by the pandemic, the streams have grown rapidly in popularity and quality. Last year, LancsTV won the YouTube Channel of the Year award at the Broadcast Sport Awards, beating off competition from Sky Sports Premier League and LADbible TV. They succeeded Somerset, who claimed the award for Gary Neville’s The Overlap and Premier League YouTube in 2021.
YouTube also helps the game reach new audiences. An average County Championship Day brings in maybe 25,000 views in Somerset (which I comment on, see below). But the shorter formats and their foreign stars can bolster the numbers. If an Indian or Pakistani international is featured, the numbers are awe-inspiring. When Babar Azam played Taunton, a T20 match had 1.1 million clicks and the cash prize for the interval game show was offered in rupees.
Contrary to popular belief, instead of dying, the county game evolves. The County Championship attracts world-class players and live match coverage helps spread the good news.
Commenting on cricket has changed my life
By Sam Dalling
Cricket commentary sounds safe. It is a comfort blanket from the world’s problems. My chance to get into it professionally came through the Somerset live stream. I’d never done anything like this before, but after a lot of bullying with the club’s digital guru, Ben Warren, they laughed at me during the 2021 pre-season. Since then, they’ve been kind enough to ask me back regularly.
It has been a privilege to pick up the mic these past summers. Honestly, my work is a selfish act. In real life, fear follows me everywhere. I freeze in front of new people and the idea of addressing them in public only instills fear. Those feelings, plus a few extras, have taken me to dark places.
In that little comment box, however, something very magical happens. Even last summer, during particularly trying times, I found moments of calm by complaining about trigger movements or encouraging the use of a leg slip.
Up there, it’s just a conversation with a friend about something I love and know (a little bit). It’s therapy, a form of escapism. It sounds a bit contradictory, doesn’t it? There may not be millions listening, but there are still quite a few. However, my mind clears that. Funny how the brain works.
Don’t get me wrong, the imposter syndrome is still at play. What can I sensibly add to the words of Vic Marks, he of 40 England appearances and decades on Test Match Special? (By the way, Vic is as warm and lovely as you might imagine.) How can I follow Marcus Trescothick’s batting analysis or evaluate bowlers with Andy Caddick?
The trick is to learn. While working, I turn on the sponge mode. Sophie Luff is a tactical mastermind. Peter Trego has insight into mindset. Charlie Taylor is a brilliant presenter. I try to include as many of their treats as I can and save them for later. With any luck, one day I’ll sound like I know my (Graham) onions.
At Somerset, we communicate with viewers and listeners whenever possible. We have our regulars, a few of whom have introduced themselves to me. That kind of thing fills my heart: it’s wonderful to meet like-minded people. There’s a community for it.
We are sometimes accused of being one-eyed, but we try to balance this as much as possible. Realistically, we will never have the same depth of knowledge as visiting teams. Again: the service is free.
Commentary differs stylistically depending on the medium. On the radio it has to be ball by ball. Say what you see and say absolutely everything. Fill in the blanks, add the color, be inventive. In a TV broadcast, the commentator has to talk to the images. Talk less, try to dot the i’s and cross the t’s and add a story where possible. Don’t overdo it.
Domestically, there is an underlying tension between the two, and I have a foot in both camps. As well as being part of Somerset’s in-house team, I also cover Middlesex for BBC radio. Many lament the provinces’ distancing themselves from the many wonderful taxpayer-funded orators, but I prefer to celebrate the increasing diversity. We are lucky to have so many options, all of which are offered for free.
Although I haven’t been in the gig that long, I already have a lot of great memories. The county game is where the real stories are to be found. From uncovered gems to comeback stories. From watching Luke Wells attack Jack Leach (it was his only real choice), to recounting a heated battle between Aussie duo James Pattinson and Peter Handscomb, who played for Nottinghamshire and Middlesex respectively.
But the events off the field are even more important. Walking through the Lords gates in the morning always stirs emotions. Sitting in the Tavern enjoying a pint with real game enthusiasts like David Griffin, Derbyshire’s photographer cum statistician, is enlightening. Joining fellow commentators Annie Chave and Dan Whiting for a weekly podcast brings a lot of laughs. Dinner with Somersets scorer Polly Rhodes and her family at Old Trafford is like having an extension of my own family. Yes, it’s the friendships I will cherish. After all, that’s what life is all about, right?
|

