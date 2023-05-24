15 blue-chip FSU players could realistically sign in the class of 2024





FSU football recruiting is off to a good start for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Noles have seven blue-chip players out of 11 commits and many blue-chip targets remain on their recruiting board. They already assigned QB1, RB1 and TE1 and four wide receivers. The trenches and the secondary are where the coaching staff must decipher who they want most, coupled with what targets are most interested in the Noles. The coaches have done a great job of getting recruits and dedicated players on campus and have double-digit official visits scheduled for this summer. I asked if the Noles could surpass a 70 percent blue-chip ratio in the 2024 class. With seven commits and two-digit uncommitted goals left? Here are 15 uncommitted blue-chip targets the Noles could realistically sign in the 2024 recruiting class. ZAQUAN PATTERSON S, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL 4 stars Zaquan Patterson ranks as the No. 72 player and No. 5 national-level safety. He is the number 12 player in the Sunshine State, weighing between 60 and 185 pounds. He is teammates with 2023 FSU football defensive back signer Edwin Joseph. Patterson started running last year and set a sprint of 11.2 hundred meters. That’s not bad for some who have no job experience. Patterson released his top five schools on April 23. That list included FSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, and Miami. Patterson received his FSU offer in May 2021 and camped there in June 2021. The Noles brought him back on campus this spring, but will need to get him back on campus between this summer and fall for an official visit. Having a former teammate on the roster and likely vying for a College Football Playoff spot should put the Noles in the mix between Ohio State and Michigan. One thing FSU offers that they don’t? He would be relatively close to home and not play in colder weather.

