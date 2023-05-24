Sports
Niels Hoffmann from Corona del Mar through to the semi-finals boys tennis CIF Individuals
Corona del Mar Junior High Niels Hoffmann is the top singles seed at the CIF Southern Section Individuals Boys Tennis Tournament.
He is now two wins away from his older brother Bjorn, who won the singles title in 2016.
Brothers each winning CIF titles would be an absolute rarity, but it would be special for the younger Hoffmann, who was already a CIF doubles finalist last year with teammate Jack Cross.
It would be super cool, said Niels. I mean, [dont want to] count my chickens before they hatch… but there would be a cool acquaintance behind our plaques. We hang them at home, so it would be great if they hung next to each other.
Niels seemed focused and relaxed on Wednesday, as the tournament was reduced to the final four at the Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont. The Surf League singles champion made it through his two matches with ease.
He defeated Burbank’s Amrith Kodumuri 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 16, before defeating Palos Verdes’ Will Lokier 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
It’s okay, Hoffmann said. It’s good to stay focused on people you might think you can beat. I feel like I did, so it was a success.
Hoffmann, the Ojai singles finalist, will play No. 4 seed Avery Tallakson of Woodbridge in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Claremont. Palos Verdes Peninsula No. 2 Sean Ferguson will face David James Brownlee of Claremont in the other semi-final, with the title match on the horizon.
Hoffmann, a USC commit, has split two games against Tallakson so far this season. He lost to Tallakson in a tiebreaker in a non-competitive game in Woodbridge, but defeated him 6-4, 3-0 (retired) in the semifinals of the CIF/USTA Southern California Regionals tournament last weekend.
It was a great game, he came out well, Hoffmann said. He is definitely a formidable foe.
Heading to the University of New Mexico, Tallakson denied an all-CdM semifinal by beating Cross 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
I couldn’t get a rhythm because he was pushing so hard, Cross said. I thought he actually played really well, and I just couldn’t get a rhythm. He puts so much pressure that I feel like I have to come up with all these shots. The times I got chances I felt like I had to win them, so it’s just hard with a lot of pressure.
Cross had survived against Caleb Settles of Claremont, 6-4, 7-6, in the round of 16.
CdM’s doubles team of junior Jonathan Hinkel and sophomore Roger Genc also won one game on Tuesday. They defeated Kayvon Kasravi and Ethan Nguyen of San Marino 6-1, 6-3 in the round of 32 before falling to No. 4 seed Chris Koeberle and Kyle Shigekawa of Peninsula 6-2, 6-3 in the round of 16.
Hinkel and Genc couldn’t hold onto a 3-0 lead in the second set and lost to the peninsula for the third time this season.
The third time the charm, Hinkel said. I thought we’d get them this time. Overall I thought they just played a really good game. We could certainly clean up some little things on the net and be a little more aggressive. But they are a really good team.
Hinkel and Genc narrowly won the Surf League title this year, saving five match points in a semi-final victory over a team from Marina before rallying to defeat Fountain Valley’s Alan Ton and Colin Nguyen in the title match.
Still, they finished the season with a very solid 35-8 record, Genc said.
We’ve had a lot of tight games and I think we were lucky they went our way, Hinkel said. Were happy to be here.
Ton and Nguyen fell in the CIF Individuals doubles round of 32 against Charlie and Joey Friedman of San Marcos, 6-4, 6-4.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports/story/2023-05-23/corona-del-mars-niels-hoffmann-advances-to-cif-individuals-boys-tennis-semifinals
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scarlett Johansson in Wes Anderson Bagatelle – The Hollywood Reporter
- Niels Hoffmann from Corona del Mar through to the semi-finals boys tennis CIF Individuals
- Houston fashion designer arrested for alleged $600,000 fraud
- 7 out of 10 foods from the UK’s largest producers are ultra-processed
- Boris Johnson fired police over potential new Covid breaches
- Already seen! President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Compact again become wedding witnesses in Paris
- Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest, brother-in-law confirms sad news
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls as markets crash around the world
- How can technology prevent future deadly outbreaks?
- Using AI to Advance Drug Delivery Systems for Glaucoma and Other Chronic Diseases
- Pakistan considers banning Imran Khan’s party
- Xi Jinping meets Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s Russian Federation