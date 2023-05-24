Massachusetts Hockey lands three on CSC Academic All-District At-Large Team





AMHERST, Mass. Three members of the University of Massachusetts hockey program have been recognized as some of the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined athletic and classroom achievements as members of the 2023 Academic All-District At-Large Teams selected by College Sports Communicators with junior defender Aaron Bohlinger senior striker Eric Faith and sophomore defenseman Ryan Ufko all earning spots on the list. Three members of the University of Massachusetts hockey program have been recognized as some of the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined athletic and classroom achievements as members of the 2023 Academic All-District At-Large Teams selected by College Sports Communicators with junior defendersenior strikerand sophomore defensemanall earning spots on the list. The CSC Academic All-America Program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions—NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 21. Bohlinger, a finance major, played in 25 games in 2022/23, scoring a total of nine points on two goals and seven assists with one power play goal and one game winner. He also blocked 43 shots and recorded two multi-point games and one multi-goal game. Of the Walden, New York native’s five career goals, one was the overtime winner in the 2022 Hockey East Championship and his first career goal was the game winner in the 2021 National Championship. Bohlinger also helped the Minutemen win in 2021 of a Hockey East title. He is a two-time AHCAKrampade All-American Scholar and a two-time Hockey East All-Academic Team honoree, while becoming one of 11 players to earn the prestigious honor of being named Hockey East’s Top Scholar-Athlete after compiling a perfect 4.0 GPA for the 2021-22 season. Faith, a finance major, was elected team captain for the 2022-23 campaign and played in 100 career games over four seasons as a Minuteman. The Carp, Ontario native scored four goals, including two game-winners, and provided 14 assists for a career-high 18 points. He was part of the UMass national championship team in 2021 and also won Hockey East titles in 2021 and 2022. Faith is also a three-time winner of the Hockey East All-Academic Team. A major in management, Ufko was recently recognized as the team’s Most Valuable Player after finishing his sophomore campaign third for the Minutemen by scoring 24 points in 32 games on eight goals and 16 assists, including four of his results on the power play. The Smithtown, New York native also led UMass in blocks with 48. He tied for fourth in Hockey East in scoring by defensemen and was named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star. In the league game, Ufko tied for second with the Minutemen in points with 17 in 24 Hockey East games with 6 goals and 11 assists with three power play goals. The 2022 Hockey East Honorable Mention All-Star was an AHCAKrampade All-American Scholar and a Hockey East All-Academic Team honoree as a freshman in 2021-22.

