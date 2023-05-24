There is now no role for an anchor in T20 cricket: Rohit Sharma | Cricket news







“The way I see it, there’s no role for an anchor now. It’s just how T20 cricket is played these days, unless you’re 20/3 or 4, which isn’t going to happen every day,” Sharma noted.

He emphasized the need for a mindset shift to keep up with the game’s evolution, saying “If you don’t change your mindset, you’re going to be crushed. People on the other side think differently about the game and deal with it get going. the next level.” NEW DELHI: India’s cricket captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his belief that T20 cricket has undergone significant changes, making the role of anchors irrelevant in the format. In a recent interview with Jio Cinema, Sharma discussed his evolving approach as a batsman, acknowledging that his mindset change has led to failures, but stating that he wants to explore new possibilities.“The way I see it, there’s no role for an anchor now. It’s just how T20 cricket is played these days, unless you’re 20/3 or 4, which isn’t going to happen every day,” Sharma noted.He emphasized the need for a mindset shift to keep up with the game’s evolution, saying “If you don’t change your mindset, you’re going to be crushed. People on the other side think differently about the game and deal with it get going. the next level.” Sharma believes that all seven batters on a team should play their roles effectively, regardless of the outcome. He stated: “I believe if you get a good score it’s good, but even if you get a good 30-40 off just 10-15 or 20 balls it’s (just) so good because you’re filling the role. for the team. The game has changed.”

Sharma has played T20 cricket for quite some time and is now trying to approach batting differently, even if that means getting fired from time to time. He mentioned his recent failures against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings but remains undaunted in his pursuit of a new style.

“I just want to play that way and see what I can do. I’ve been playing this format for a long time and in a way. But I want to do other things now. While I’m doing that, (if) I get out, (it ) doesn’t really bother me,” Sharma claimed.

When it comes to power hitting, Sharma admits he can’t match the power of players like Tim David, Kieron Pollard and cameron green . Instead, he focuses on timing the ball and finding the sweet spot, emphasizing his belief in the effectiveness of well-timed shots. “I know (that) I can’t match the strength of guys like Tim David, Kieron Pollard and Cameron Green. They are powerful hitters; they can easily hit 100 yards,” Sharma explained.

Sharma also praised fellow batsman Suryakumar Yadav for his approach and attributed his success to the hard work he has put in in recent years. He credited Yadav’s consistent performance in domestic cricket and predicted a bright future for him.

The Mumbai Indians and India captain acknowledged his team’s status as a collection of superstars, but stressed that the franchise has played a pivotal role in developing these players through the scouting process.

“It’s a superstar team, but it’s because the franchise has worked for it. All of these players are part of the big auction pool that we bought them,” said Sharma, highlighting the efforts of the team’s scouts at identifying talent like Jasprit Bumrah and Akshar Patel. Sharma also expressed confidence in the potential of young players Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera, predicting that they would become “massive stars” for both Mumbai Indians and India in the future.

As Sharma prepares to lead India in the final of the World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup later this year, he reflected on the 2011 World Cup and admitted he had not seen most of the tournament due to his disappointment that he was not there. selected. He described it as a setback year that prompted him to make major changes to his game and routines.

With his revamped approach to T20 cricket, Sharma aims to push boundaries and adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of the game, setting his sights on achieving success in the upcoming tournaments.

(with input from PTI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/ipl/top-stories/there-is-no-role-for-an-anchor-in-t20-cricket-now-rohit-sharma/articleshow/100479348.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos