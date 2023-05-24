Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint becomes the latest Georgia football player to run afoul of the law





In the past four months, four members of the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested on charges of driving. Senior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is the most recent football player to face speeding charges after being taken into police custody Tuesday for “maximum speeding” and reckless driving, according to Athens-Clarke County Jail records. Rosemy-Jacksaint was released on bail less than an hour after being jailed. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM After the Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff Championship for the second straight time, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested in February for speeding and reckless driving on highways and streets. Earlier this month, sophomore wide receiver DeNylon Morrissette was charged with drunk driving, driving too fast for the conditions, following too close and a Class D driver’s license restriction. In February, Morrissette was ticketed for driving 36 mph faster than the speed limit. DYLAN RAIOLA, NO. 1 CLASS OF 2024 SOCCER RECRUIT, LINKS TO GEORGIA Body camera footage obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed a police officer reprimanding Morrissette. During the video, the officer references the speeding incident that claimed the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy. “You need to slow down,” the officer told Morrissette. “We got all of you a lot. You obviously know about the other wreck and all. You must slow down.’ The officer added, referring to Georgia’s head coach, “I’m sure Kirby (Smart) wouldn’t be happy about this.” Authorities determined that the vehicle LeCroy was traveling in reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before crashing on January 15 on Barnett Shoals Road near university grounds. Police said the SUV raced side-by-side with Jalen Carter. The Ford Expedition LeCroy crashed into several power poles and several trees, according to police. Officials said her BAC was more than twice the legal limit in Georgia. Former Georgia football player Warren McClendon and another female staffer, Tory Bowles, were injured in the crash. Carter was charged with street racing and reckless driving. He later resolved the case in a negotiated settlement with prosecutors. Under the terms of the agreement, Carter was required to pay a fine, be placed on probation, and complete community service. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Carter in the first round of last month’s draft. In March, Georgia soccer head coach Kirby Smart told reporters that the program “educates” his players about the dangers of speeding and reckless driving. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “You have to do a good job of making sure your players understand the risks and dangers out there,” said Smart. “With vehicles, especially these days that go really fast, you have to be extremely careful. We try to educate our players and make sure they understand those risks, but the ongoing part of that is to keep educating them and keeping them informed. to hold.”

