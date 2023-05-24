Four Pilots Garner WCC Women’s Tennis All-Academic Recognition





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. The West Coast Conference has announced its Women’s Tennis All-Academic Team for the 2022-23 season and the Portland Pilots have recognized four players. Sophomores Sally Pethybridge and Aleksandra Dimitrijevic were named to the 12-man first team, while juniors Rimona Rouf and Iva Zelic earned honorable mentions. Pethybridge has a perfect grade point average of 4.0 while studying biology. She earned All-WCC doubles honorable mention recognition for the second straight season. Partnering with Zelic, the duo became the first Portland women’s doubles team to achieve a national ranking and had a stellar fall season culminating in a round of 16 at the ITA Fall National Championships. They went 12-2 in doubles matches this spring, including a 3-1 record against opponents in the league at the top of the lineup. She was also 8-8 in dual singles matches at the No. 2 ranking. Dimitrijevic has a cumulative GPA of 3.94 as a farmer. She was dominant with doubles partner Rouf with a doubles record of 11-3 and had four double singles wins at the No. 4 singles ranking. Zelic graduated this year and has a GPA of 3.48 while majoring in marketing. In addition to her dominance at No. 1 doubles with Pethybridge, Zelic went 12-6 at No. 1 doubles singles to earn an All-WCC honorable mention this spring. Rouf posted a GPA of 3.72 while studying marketing and added six double singles wins, primarily in the No. 3 position. At the end of each athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To qualify, a student-athlete must maintain at least a cumulative grade of 3.20 while also making significant contributions to their team and in at least their sophomore year at their school. 2022-23 WCC WOMEN’S TENNIS FULL ACADEMIC FIRST TEAM Name School Class GPA Important Tiegan Aitken Gonzaga Jr. 3.97 Psychology Kate Broman Gonzaga sr. 3.80 Sports management Megan Carmichael Pacific So. 4.00 Psychology Alexandra Dimitrijevic Portland So. 3.94 Company Jordan Harris Saint Mary gr. 3.69 Management and Technology Lene Marie Hovda Saint Mary sr. 3.93 Business management Sally Pethybridge Portland So. 4.00 Biology Nikki Reasonable Pepperdine Jr. 4.00 Economy Stephanie Silva Saint Mary So. 3.95 Biology Jenna Sloane Gonzaga sr. 3.93 Sports management Lisa Zar Pepperdine sr. 3.87 International studies Varya Zlotnik Santa Clara sr. 3.96 Psychology WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention (Portland) Rimona Rouf

