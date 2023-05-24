Sports
Windsor boy charged with assault after hockey fight in London, Ont.
A Windsor father says he is frustrated that his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault following a fight at a hockey game in London, Ontario.
The father, who is not citing CTV News to protect the identities of the youths involved, says it happened during the final game of a U14 3-on-3 hockey tournament over the Family Day weekend.
At the end of the game, one of the kids controlled another kid in the back, which started an altercation between the three kids on the ice, he says. Three kids jumped off their couches to go after our three.
The father says players from both benches took to the ice before the brawl, which resulted in an ambulance being called for a child he said suffered a concussion.
He estimates there were about 24 players on the ice during the fight. He says his son initially stayed on the bench until he went to defend one of his smaller teammates involved in the fight.
My son got off the couch at that point and went after the only child who hurt his friend, says the father.
He says it wasn’t malignant. As far as he knows, his son was the only one charged.
Was it necessary to get this far? Absolutely not. It should never have come this far. I think we could have done better with the parents sitting on the bench, the umpires sitting on the floor, but when they all fight it’s a full fight. Everyone is there, they all participate. The (victim) participated voluntarily.
About two weeks later, he says, London police called to ask for an explanation of what had happened.
She (the police officer) says that the parents of the other team of the child who was injured want to sue them, he says.
About four weeks later, he says, Windsor police showed up at his door.
He came into the house and we went through a bunch of paperwork and at the end of the day they wanted him to plead guilty and I said no and we couldn’t do the diversion program.
He says he became frustrated with the situation when his son was formally charged.
This is outrageous, this is crazy, I can’t believe you are doing this. I said he is 12 years old. I can’t even believe you can sue a 12 year old for this, this happens every day on the ice rinks.
A video was allegedly recorded of the fight, but the father says he did not see it.
CTV News Windsor contacted London police about the incident.
As the person charged is apparently under the age of 18 and multiple media outlets are aware of the individual’s identity, we are unable to provide specific information about the investigation under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, a statement from London said. Police.
The father says his son went to police headquarters in London on May 17 for fingerprinting.
The court date for the incident is May 29 in London.
