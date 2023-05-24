Ultimate Table Tennis Announces Viacom18 as Exclusive Media Partner for Season 4





Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) brings world-class table tennis action to India in partnership with India’s premier sports network, Viacom18,…

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) will bring world-class table tennis action to India in partnership with India’s premier sports network, Viacom18, as the exclusive media partner for Season 4. Through the partnership, UTT 2023 will be streamed live on JioCinema and broadcast on Sport18. Follow Ultimate Table Tennis Live Updates with InsideSport.IN The franchise-based competition, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India, is scheduled to take place from July 13 to 30 at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The partnership with Viacom18 marks a remarkable milestone in UTT’s growth and provides supporters with unprecedented access to high-quality action starting next season. We will work together to increase the awareness and sensation of the competitions, to highlight the exceptional abilities of our players,said co-promoter Niraj Bajaj. Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy, Rights Acquisitions and Partnerships, Viacom18 Sports noticed: We aim to provide our fans with the most exciting sports action and table tennis combination of fast and skillful gameplay, making it one of the most visually captivating sports. With Ultimate Table Tennis, we bring the thrill of world-class table tennis action to sports fans in India on JioCinema and Sports18. UTT has seen talents like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra emerge with their impressive performances in previous editions. It has also seen the participation of several world stars, including Austrian reigning European champion Sofia Polcanova (World No. 12), Olympic Games bronze medalist Cheng I-Ching (World No. 9) of Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong’s two-time World Cup medalist Wong Chun Ting and world number 11 Doo Hoi Kem. Speaking of the association, UTT co-owner Vita Dani said:We’ve seen impressive growth in the sport and rising popularity over the first three seasons. And now, with Viacom18 as our official broadcast and streaming partner, I’m sure we’ll attract new fans who are assured of a new and modern viewing experience. Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/Follow Ultimate Table Tennis Live Updates with InsideSport.IN

