2023 Fantasy Football: Half-PPR Mock Draft, 1.0





The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew participated in a one round, half PPR mock draft, their first of 2023 as we head into the draft season. [Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today] Check out the results of the mock below, and stay tuned, we’ll be spotting rounds 2 and 3 soon! It’s his time in the sun at number 1 overall. Jefferson is an elite talent who plays in an attack that moves him to get him in favorable spots. He may have a 20-TD season at some point. Matt Harmon I kind of kicked myself after this for not going to Chase. However, fully believe that McCaffrey has a unique combination of ceiling and floor and makes a difference in the RB spot. Harmon Incoming third year escape? Chase went over 1,000 yards last season with 9 touchdowns in just 12 games. He’s a target in an explosive offense and all signs point to him having a career year. And Titus An ankle injury in Week 4 derailed a promising third season for Taylor, but the former rushing champ comes full health in the ’23-24 with a new head coach running the ball relentlessly. I’m here for JT’s bounce-back campaign, and I feel better about taking over Austin Thank you. Titus Bankable as a pass catcher and belongs in the first round no matter what happens to his goal-line ability. Scott Pianowski Coming close to dangerous mileage, but Brian Daboll (and even daniel jones) let this offense go in the right direction, and Barkley looked like a bell cow last year. Pianowski Kupp had by far the most PPR points per game last season while on the field and should score all goals in a depleted Rams offense. We just need it Matthew Stafford return healthy. Dalton DelDon Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy football prediction The electric rookie is ready for three-down work in a run-heavy attack with a charged offensive line. Robinson has an argument for being immediately ranked as Fantasy’s top RB (Atlanta’s schedule also seems very favorable). of the gift If you’re looking for signs of decline with Kelce, you won’t find them in his game log for 2022. He just hit career highs in receptions (110) and receiving touchdowns (12), then gave us a stellar postseason. No other player offers such a positional advantage as Kelce. Andy Behrens Hill somehow produced career highs in catches (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in his first season without Patrick Mahomes. He’s ridiculously cartoonishly fast, as explosive as any receiver in NFL history. Behrens I’m all in on one Kareem–Hunt-less Chubb in 2023. The best pure runner in football should be next to even better in a full off-season Deshaun Watson. mo castle Consistent greatness. I’m not sure there’s a huge ceiling with Diggs like some of his younger counterparts have (although fourth in yards/goals and second in touchdowns at his position is a pretty good ceiling), but few players have safer floors than him. , and I feel comfortable bringing him here out of turn. I also come up with the idea of ​​Diggs and Josh Allen going into this season hungry and motivated after the way 2022 ended. castillo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/2023-fantasy-football-half-ppr-mock-draft-10-154657841.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos