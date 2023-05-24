Lex tennis players compete in two state tournaments

LEXINGTON Owan Gongwer trusts his doubles partner to come up with a great scouting report. That should give him a little more time to soak up the atmosphere of playing in his first OHSAA state tennis tournament.

Last year I went to cheer on the team and it was a really cool experience, said Gongwer, who will play doubles with Jake Chilcote as part of Lex’s five-man contingent when the tournament opens Thursday at the Ohio State Courts.

It was cool to see the really good level of play, Gongwer said. I learned that getting to that level definitely takes a lot of practice. It’s quite motivating to see that if you practice a lot, you can get to that point and stop just looking at it; you are one of them, actually on the field, playing one of those games.

Gongwer, a sophomore, and Chilcote, a senior, finished as Division II sectional and district runners-up ahead of their teammates, sophomore Dylan Catanese and junior Ethan Remy.

Those four will be joined by junior Karl Etzel, the singles and district champion, as the state tournament returns to Columbus for the first time since 2015, while the Lindner Tennis Center near Cincinnati undergoes renovation.

We’ve been pretty lucky at Ohio State, said Lex coach Ron Schaub. We had no luck in Cincinnati, so I’m glad we made it back to Columbus. Were only an hour away and hopefully play well.

As the final tune-up for the state, Lex went out on Monday and defeated Ottawa Hills 3-0 to win a district championship and advance to the Ohio Tennis Coaches’ state team tournament Final Four for the third year in a row Association.

The semifinals and finals of the team tournament will be played at New Albany High School on Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. Next to Lex in the Division II field are Pepper Pike Orange (near Cleveland), Columbus Academy and Cincinnati Seven Hills.

To reach the Final Four, Lex made quick work of his old nemesis from the Northwest District. Etzel defeated Darwin Posta 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 singles, Gongwer defeated Akash Parikh 6-1, 6-3 in No. 3 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Cooper Remy and Jake Halfhill dumped Micah Walker and Ian Mariano 6-1, 6-3.

Ethan Remy, ranked No. 1 in singles, and duo Catanese and Chilcote, ranked No. 1 in doubles, were still playing when Lex qualified under the best-of-five format.

Lex went with the lineup that spent most of the regular season against Ottawa Hills. Once the OHSAA postseason came around, Schaub selected the Catanese-Ethan Remy and Chilcote-Gongwer combinations for the doubles. And Etzel, who qualified for the state tournament in doubles for the past two years, went the singles route.

So far, so good. Etzel is 8-0 in the postseason, while Catanese and Ethan Remy have won all seven games on the field. (They won by forfeit in the semifinals.) Chilcote and Gongwer have each lost in the finals to Catanese and Remy in the past two weeks, but held a 5-4 lead in the third set of the district finals before the section champions settled down. rallied to win the deciding set 7-5.

This is the second year in a row that Lex has qualified five players for OHSAA state.

This is Ethan Remy’s third trip, having entered doubles two years ago and singles last year. When asked which bracket is easier to navigate, he said: To get to the state, it probably doubles. But once you get there it’s all the same. Stiff competition. Singles might have a few stronger players, but all told, it’s still pretty tough.

You have to keep your nerves in check and I feel like a lot more people are going to watch us. In Columbus, all jobs are next to each other.

The best part about the tournament in greater Cincinnati is that it gave the players the chance to play on the same courts as the pros, with the Western & Southern Open being one of the biggest tournaments outside of Grand Slam events.

But the courts are spread out in that sprawling tennis complex, fragmenting the fanbase and making it seem like no one is there. And because of the distance, not many fans have traveled in recent years, compared to Columbus, which is more central.

It will definitely be a different experience and a whole new environment, especially with all the cheering and a really good level of play, Gongwer said. It’s going to be a very different environment than a regular season or conference game.

There’s always one guy on the team watching what everyone else in the state is doing. In this case, that’s Chilcote. He regularly checks the Ohio Tennis Zone and other websites, along with newspapers and social media to see who’s doing what.

Jakes, the team’s number man, said Gongwer. I just trust him no matter what he tells me about who was playing.

Let’s start with them. Chilcote and Gongwer open with Jimmy Severino and Jacob Timonere from Ashtabula St. John. If they win that first round match, they will likely face Pepper Pike Oranges Chika Nwaozuzu and Gabi Kalir in the quarterfinals. Nwaozuzu has already won two state doubles titles with different partners.

I definitely learned a lot just by watching the past two years, said Chilcote, who, like Gongwer and Catanese, is competing for the state for the first time. I learned that you can get so much better during the season because one of the (state) games I watched in my sophomore year was a huge upset.

I can not wait. I would like it because this is my last year.

Catanese and Remy open with Dayton Oakwoods Arick Baldwin and Noah Boyce. Catanese said going from playing with Chilcote in Monday’s team tournament to Remy three days later in the state tournament isn’t much of an adjustment.

While he’s played more with Chilcote over the course of the season, Catanese has enjoyed great success with Remy, playing No. 1 singles for Lex for most of the spring.

Together they won the Lexington Invitational 8-0. All of those victories were against state-caliber opponents.

They’re both great (doubles), Catanese said of the back and forth between Chilcote and Remy. You just have to play the best you can with everyone. The key this week is don’t be nervous and have fun, really. Play your best.

That’s what Etzel has been doing for a few weeks now. Since changing the grip on his forehand, he’s been a different player, giving Lex his first singles district champion since Mason Dragos won a state title in 2015.

Etzel will have to be at the top level against Seven Hills Avi Mahajan in the first round. He’s part of a fraught Southwest District.

I’m stuck before the end of the season, Etzel said. My services are currently in motion. I had seven or eight aces (in the game against Ottawa Hills). Normally I might have one or two. My volleys are also very good at the moment.

My confidence right now is huge in anything serving, returning and going out on the field to cut things off.