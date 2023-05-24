Table Tennis World Championship: Indian Challenge ends as Manika Batra, Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal bow





India’s challenge at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, ended with Manika Batra losing in women’s singles and the team of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Achanta Sharath Kamal going down in men’s doubles. Batra succumbed to Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz on Wednesday after a brave fight in the round of 32. MORE: HS Prannoy stuns World No 6 at Malaysia Masters Facing the 13th ranked player in the ITTF chart, Diaz, the 39th ranked Batra started the game positively by winning the first game. However, her opponent quickly shifted gears and raised the bar to mount a comeback. The encounter remained fairly even throughout, with both players at 3-3 going into the sixth game. It was in the decisive seventh game that Diaz pressed the gas and raced to an 11-3 lead to clinch the game. The final score was 3-4 (6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3) in favor of Diaz, which helped her book a spot at the last 16 . Despite the loss, Batra can be proud of her achievement as she secured the best result for India in singles competition at the tournament. After Batra’s match, the Indian duo of Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan took on the English duo of Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the round of 16 of the men’s doubles. However, Kamal and Sathiyan were unable to match their success from the previous year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games where they had beaten the same England duo to secure a gold medal. The England pair triumphed over the Indian combination with a 3-1 (11-9, 8-11, 12-14, 10-12) victory, leading to India’s exit from the men’s doubles. MORE: Rohan Bopanna breaks into doubles top 10 after seven years In the women’s doubles competition, Manika Batra partnered with Archana Kamath. However, the duo faced a formidable challenge in Japan’s Hina Hayata and Mima Ito in the round of 16. Despite their best efforts, Batra and Kamath were unable to get a win and lost the match in two games by a score of 0-3 (8- 11, 6-11, 7-11). India’s hopes were set in mixed doubles when Sathiyan teamed up with Batra. The pair hit all the right notes in recent years but failed to work their magic against Swedish pair Truls Moregard and Christina Kallberg to lose 3-1 (5-11, 11-8, 11-8, 12- 10). With their loss, India’s campaign at the World Table Tennis Championships ended in a disappointing fashion, as crucial moments slipped away and crucial matches went against the Indian rowers. MORE: Make your IPL 2023 predictions and win prizes with Dafabet in Premier League Million

