



With support from Sport England’s Together Fund, accessible through Active Surrey, and sponsors Coaching Centered Leadership, the Foundation has opened four new walking cricket clubs this season, meaning there are now seven clubs operating across the county. The newly established clubs in Old Woking, Valley End, Merstham and Wimbledon will compete alongside founding clubs Cobham, Epsom and Pirbright for the Coaching Centered Leadership CountyWalkingCricketCup this summer. Cricket walking is a slow activity that offers people over 50 opportunities for social and physical development. This version of cricket is a great way for older people to enjoy outdoor sports, discover new friendships, form a community and have the chance to relive their cricketing dreams or be introduced to the sport for the first time. Epsom Thoroughbreds captain Vinod Vinny Sharma, 75, said: Walking cricket is almost a spiritual experience, stepping over the boundary rope and knowing that you will not just be a passive spectator, but actually a player. joy for your soul. To relive the things you did 30 years ago gives you a real sense of being among friends and it’s really uplifting. Psychologically you can’t beat it. It’s absolutely amazing. Patrick Straker, 85, from Pirbright, said: Running cricket gives you purpose in life and you try to remember the things you used to be good at, but that’s not really important. The most important thing is that you contribute. You create a whole new reason in your life. It’s a great time to meet friends, do some sports, which is really good at my age, and also enjoy some really good coffee at the end of the game. Simon Hards, Deputy Director of CricketParticipation at SCF, said: Cricket walking is another great example of an inclusive program that can positively impact the lives of many older people who may not have the opportunity for regular exercise or social interactions. We are immensely grateful to Coaching Centered Leadership and Active Surrey, whose funds have enabled us to establish these new clubs in 2023. The funding allows the clubs to access the equipment and activators to run the sessions and provide marketing support to promote the sessions. The early signs are very encouraging in terms of the numbers registered. We look forward to supporting our new clubs across the country as we try to grow this inclusive game format. The clubs are eager for new entrants, and if you want to learn more or are interested in joining, enter an expression of interest here.

