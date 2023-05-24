



Pre-tournament favorites from the People’s Republic of China marched into the last 16 at the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final in Durban, South Africa on Wednesday (May 24). The Chinese paddlers, led by the number one in the world Fan Zhengdong And Sun Yingsha, did not disappoint in the third round of the tournament. The same could not be said for defending men’s singles silver medalist Truls Mregrdhof Sweden, who suffered a shock 4-2 (11-6, 3-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9) defeat suffered against Egyptians Omar bake. Mregrdh, 21, was unable to replicate his fairytale ending at the 2021 World Championships in the United States, where he bowed the knee to Fan in the final. Ranked 10th in the world, Mregrdh was left disappointed after a spirited fight back from Assar clawing his way back from 2-1 down. The victory marked a dream come true for Assar who progressed to the next round on home African soil after reaching the round of 32 twice before. I wanted to see Truls Mregrdh go far in this competition because it’s great fun to watch him play, but I also wanted to win, said Assar after reaching the round of 16 at the world championships. So luckily the results were on my side. I am happy to see African players compete here and go far in this competition. And I also wish myself a better performance in the next rounds.” The third round of the tournament went as planned for some of the Chinese draws, with defending champion Fan making short work of Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China 4-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9, 11-6).

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Mom tall also made his way to the round of 16 after a defeat Kristian Karlsson 4-1 (11-4, 11-1, 11-6, 12-14, 11-1). Today on the field I felt at the beginning that I didn’t serve well and he (Karlsson) took advantage of my own mistakes. So he started scoring by using my mistakes as an advantage, Ma said afterwards. The fourth set my opponent started to strengthen the attack and I told myself to take every point in this set to win my game. Down after adjusting the mindset, I became calm and strengthened my saves so I didn’t drop a single point. In the women’s singles, Sun won her second match of the tournament without dropping a set after a loss Elizabeth Samara 4-0 (11-8, 12-10, 11-8, 11-5).

