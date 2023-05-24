Sinclair and Jordan pick up wickets to check opening day





Bangladesh A vs West Indies A

Day 1; 2nd Test

Location:Sylet international cricket stadium 2

Toss: West Indies won and bowled

Score card:https://www.windiescricket.com/matches/216455/#scorecard Fast bowler Akeem Jordan and off-spinner Kevin Sinclair shared four wickets to give West Indies A an early lead against Bangladesh A in the second Test on Tuesday, but adverse weather again made short work of play. Jordan has won 2-24 from 11 overs so far, and Sinclair backed up admirably with 2-37 also from 11 overs as only 49 overs were possible on a rain-ravaged first day. Bangladesh went 175-5 in their first innings at the end. Afif Hossain steadily led the at bat for the hosts with 37, Saif Hassan made 31, Shahadat Hossain was out on 28 and Irfan Sukkur scored 21. The West Indies had early success as Jordan trailed opener Zakir Khan for 18 in the fifth over, and the hosts suffered another setback as their captain Shadman Islam retired injured on 11 with his side at 54-1 in the 12th about. Sinclair struck twice in the space of 11 balls as he bowled Mohammad Naim for five and pinned Saif leg-fore to put the home side in trouble at 73–3. But the visitors were frustrated when Shahadat anchored two tidy partnerships to add some stability to the home team’s innings, taking exactly 50 for the fourth wicket with Afif and 36 for the fifth wicket with Irfan. Sinclair said: Today went well for me. I was very confident yesterday that I would hit the areas (in the nets) and today it went pretty well. Tomorrow I will look for more. Compared to the last delivery, it was a bit slower, but this one offers more for my style of bowling, so I’m looking forward to what lies ahead. Jordan trapped Afif leg earlier, and pacer Anderson Phillip got Irfan caught mid-front before bad light stopped play early. Before the match, West Indies A made two changes, putting Phillip and Kacey Carty in the lineup for left arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and leg spin bowling batsman Yannic Cariah. Due to the rain on the opening day, the game now starts earlier on the second day. First ball is at 9:45 a.m. local time (11:45 p.m. Tuesday Eastern Caribbean / 10:45 p.m. Tuesday Jamaica) The three-game series is tied 0-0 after the opening game ended in a draw last Friday. -ENDS-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/sinclair-and-jordan-pick-up-wickets-to-control-opening-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos