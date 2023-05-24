Little Rock tennis center tightens security after series of car break-ins





LITTLE ROCK, Ark Central Arkansas tennis centers are beefing up security after an increase in car burglaries. Players say they have heard of at least four burglaries at Rebsamen Tennis Center in recent weeks. Unfortunately, CJ Simons’ family fell victim to one of these thieves. “I think people should be able to come out here and not worry about their belongings,” said Simon. Watson Chapel school district beefs up security, plans to build new high school

Simon said his wife was playing tennis at Rebsamen Tennis Center a few weeks ago when her car was broken into. “She had noticed that they had tried to break the windscreen but were unable to do so and ended up smashing the passenger side rear window,” said Simon. Simon said his wife’s car was one of two cars broken into in broad daylight. USTA Arkansas executive director Deanna Garretson said Burns Park used to have the same problem as thieves targeting players on the field. “You have a few burglaries and then a month or two goes by, there’s nothing and then it just happens again,” Garretson said. Little Rock Police level up with real time crime center

He said those numbers have declined in Burns Park over the past year thanks to heightened security. “They come in, they patrol the parking lot, they sit in the parking lot,” Garretson explained. Simon asked what efforts are being made to increase security at Rebsamen Tennis Center. “You wonder, what is being done to help?” said Simon. Rebsamen Tennis Center staff said they will have security during the upcoming Pro and Southern 16 tournaments. After that, security will continue to patrol until the center closes. However, as in doubles, it takes a teammate to achieve victory. Garretson reminded everyone to be proactive. “Everybody puts your wallet under the seat, puts your wallet in the console, and you just can’t do that anymore,” said Garretson. From the Ground Up: Meeting the Little Rock Police Department’s all-citizen, all-female team of crime scene specialists

Garretson said it’s always a good tip to take your stuff with you wherever you go. Rebsamen Tennis Center management said they also plan to build a fence around their facility and reduce trees around the center to make thieves more visible. The staff said those changes are expected to be completed within a year.

