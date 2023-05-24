Hockey for Heroes Tournament drops puck for 9th year





Hosted by PUCHOG, the event helps raise money to give injured veterans a chance to give hockey a try and get out of the house.

HARRISBURG, Pa. A men’s hockey tournament over a weekend is nothing new, but one tournament over the weekend had players conquering the ice two days in a row. “We’re definitely going to have an ‘A’ level competition,” said Jake Crawford, who was tying up the skates for the tournament. Yes, there will be a champion and the players will keep score, but they will also keep an eye on what really matters. “All funds raised will go back to PUCHOGsaid PUCHOG President John Jones. “PUCHOG supports, we put veterans on the ice. We pay for the ice cream. We pay for equipment just to get them out of the house. Physical, mental and emotional therapy.” For the ninth year, the Hockey for heroes tournament dropped the puck in Dauphin County. “It means a lot to the people doing it here because they know they’re supporting a good cause,” Jones said. “I think there’s a big connection here,” Crawford added. “I mean, a lot of our men’s league players are either veterans or currently serving. So I think it’s something people take very personally.” The goals are the same every year: to make money from competitions and raffles, help injured vets get out of the house and try something new. “Hockey is very therapeutic for those guys,” said Crawford. “It’s definitely a way to get outside, get some exercise, and take a mental break from whatever you’re going through.” PUCHOG, which stands for People Using Competition Helping Others Grow, has seen the results firsthand. So much so that even if a veteran can’t handle the ice, they just show up to be a part of it. “A veteran just had surgery,” Jones recalled. “He lives an hour away and he only comes for the camaraderie, so this means a lot to those guys.” It has grown since its inaugural tournament, with the potential for many more in the future. “We grew from the original four teams to 10 this year. So I would see that grow to 12-14 teams next year,” said Crawford. “We would really like to have a lot more teams, so if we could spread it out that would be phenomenal,” added Jones. You can find out more about PUCHOG here. Download the FOX43 app here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox43.com/article/sports/heroes-for-hockey-tournament-puchog-veterans-fundraiser/521-49aebe01-cb8f-450a-9ac4-1176d8046628 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos