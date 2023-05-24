Football or lacrosse? Henry Hasselbeck sifts through weird hiring process

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Henry Hasselbeck rattles off the names of the schools he attended, 10 in all. There were the early years in Seattle, where he was born and lived for six years. Two separate stints in Tennessee account for another three years, one of which included his freshman season of high school playing football for Trent Dilfer at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.

Add to that three years in Indiana and five years in Massachusetts, which is now his home, and Henry thinks he’s pulled out all the stops.

If you need me to do a hardcore Boston accent, I can do it, says Hasselbeck, a Class of 2024 quarterback who now plays with Xaverian Brothers in Westwood, Massachusetts, with a smile as he nails the impression. Home is everywhere for me. It could be West Coast. East coast. South. Midwest. We’ve been everywhere.

If six years in Seattle for a kid with the last name Hasselbeck wasn’t indication enough, yes, Henry is Matt’s son. But on this afternoon, it would be hard to connect the dots as the three-time Pro Bowler and 18-year-old NFL vet mingles with the other parents watching from the stands at State College Area’s Elite 11 Regional event High.

Having a former NFL quarterback as a father helps explain the numerous geographic moves as well as Henry’s affinity for the position. But this spring, as the 6-foot-3, 170-pound three-star quarterbacks roster has grown to include schools such as Pitt, UAB, Georgia Tech, Boston College, UConn, Rice, Army, East Carolina, and a few Ivy League- programs, Hasselbeck has had to rethink his recruitment.

He’s been through this process before, just not with this sport.

It’s a bit weird, isn’t it? Matt admits with a laugh.

Henry commits to the University of Maryland to play lacrosse. Ranked as a four-star center fielder, Hasselbeck announced his commitment to the Terrapins in December, according to Inside Lacrosse. At that time he had no football offers. UAB came through first in January, followed by Pitt. Whether hell will ever be right for the lacrosse powerhouse will be decided in the coming months. For now, football recruiting is his focus.

I am honored to announce my commitment to play lacrosse @CoachTillman1 And @TerpsMLax. I want to thank God and all the great coaches, teammates and family who helped me learn and love the game of lacrosse. #To be the best pic.twitter.com/BS2EmYh7TA Henry Hasselbeck (@HenryHasselbeck) December 1, 2022

I’ve been very transparent with every team that recruited me, Hasselbeck said. I said, Hey, if I commit to you for lacrosse, you’ll have me for lacrosse and I won’t play anywhere else. But if football comes along, I’ll probably take that offer. Lately this spring I’ve had some great opportunities. I believe in my future. It could be football. It could be lacrosse.

Hasselbeck isn’t the only lacrosse star in the family. His sisters play the sport at Boston College, the same place Matt played college football and where his wife, Sarah, played hockey (both are in Boston Colleges Hall of Fame). It’s where Matt’s brother Tim, also a quarterback, also played.

The Eagles offered Henry a football scholarship in March.

I like Coach (Jeff) Hafley, he said. Boston College will always be in my heart no matter what. If you ask me, I’m going to say: We just beat this team or whatever. I always grew up cheering for them. When I go there I’m going to love it. If I don’t go there, I’ll always be a fan of Boston College.

Hasselbeck is working to complete his visits this summer, but plans to bring officials to Pitt, Boston College and UAB, the latter giving him a chance to reconnect with Dilfer, the new Blazers head coach. He would also like to visit a few Ivy League schools. He has offers from Dartmouth and Harvard.

Having gone through this process with lacrosse, he knows it’s critical to get a feel for the players during these visits. At Maryland, he said he knows his (potential) future lacrosse teammates well after they gathered this spring to hang out and watch a scrimmage. It is also easier to know the whole team because of the smaller roster size.

While the Terrapins have not volunteered for football, they have a bit of a blueprint for playing both sports thanks to sophomore Dante Trader Jr., who was among the top 2021 Lacrosse recruits in the country. The midfielder is also a defensive back with Maryland, but Hasselbeck knows that things are different for quarterbacks. The preparation, the leadership, everything that goes into the position would make it difficult to play both sports. That’s why his future school gets him for one sport and if it’s lacrosse then it’s Maryland. If it’s football? That’s what this summer is for.

If I were in Maryland (for lacrosse) I wouldn’t have a problem. I would have the best friends in the world, and the coaches, they are great, Hasselbeck said. But if football is the future then I think I can find something just as good.

Hasselbeck said he doesn’t want to put a time frame on making a decision, but that given his relationship with Dilfer, who is also Matt’s close friend and former Seattle teammate, UAB will always be in the mix. Henry moved back to Nashville as a freshman to play for Dilfer at Lipscomb Academy because his Massachusetts school did not offer football. His clipboard-holding season provided a crash course in quarterbacking.

I have learned more football than ever in my life. I drank from a fire hose and I loved every part of it, Hasselbeck said. It got to the point where I was doing signals for the varsity team. Coach Trent is great. Whatever my recruitment, they’ll be in the top two. I go there with the full ability to commit.

Whether it’s Maryland for lacrosse or a yet-to-be-determined soccer school, Matt has made it clear that the decision rests with Henry.

Kids would always say, ‘Well, you’re going to be a quarterback, right? said Hendrik. You become a quarterback and go to Boston College. The best thing (my dad has) done is for there to be no pressure. He supports me with whatever. If I like lacrosse, he’s going to help me with lacrosse. If I like football go to backyard and play however long and then watch movie together. He totally supports me.

(Photo: Audrey Snyder / The athletic)