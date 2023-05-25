Quebec Major Junior Hockey League faces class action over alleged hazing abuse

MONTREAL A former player of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has filed for a class action lawsuit worth more than $15 million against the league and its teams for alleged hazing abuse.

Carl Latulippe played in Quebec’s premier junior league between 1994 and 1996 and claims he was abused during two-team hazing rituals.

Latulippe, 45, says he was forced to strip naked and masturbate in front of teammates on a team bus during training camp, with the full knowledge of the coaches. He also claims that team veterans have attacked rookies with soap wrapped in towels.

The plaintiff’s allegations were made public last month in an article in Montreal’s La Presse. The league said Wednesday that it has opened an investigation into that report.

In a statement, the league said it takes allegations of assault very seriously and that it “condemns the conduct of any offenders or teams that have acted inappropriately and outside the expectations and standards of the QMJHL.”

Latulippe was Chicoutimi’s first pick in the 1994 QMJHL draft; he was 16. After the masturbation incident on the bus, he left the team without saying why, but the head coach convinced him to return. Latulippe said he discussed the behavior of veteran players with his coach, who reportedly replied that the hazing would only last a year and helped build character. He played six regular season games with the Saguenens.

His class action filing says he was later traded to the Drummondville Voltigeurs and also abused by members of that team during hazing rituals. Latulippe claims Voltigeurs rookies were required to shampoo themselves to make it difficult for veterans to grab and attack them in the shower.

A veteran of Voltigeurs is said to have ripped a rookie’s anus by shoving a hanger inside him. Latulippe also describes being forced into binge drinking at a team initiation event in Drummondville, Que.

After the Voltigeurs, the claimant played for the Beauport Harfangs who have since become the Quebec City Remparts. He said no abusive hazing took place while he was on that team.

The class action is intended to “represent all hockey players who experienced abuse when they were minors and played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League beginning July 1, 1969.”

Latulippe says he suffered various psychological consequences as a result of the alleged abuse; he says he became addicted to drugs and gambling, which prevented him from maintaining his income. He also says he hasn’t been able to set foot in an arena since his time with Quebec’s major juniors and refuses to let his son play hockey for fear the child would be similarly abused.

His lawyers said the class action filing was filed Wednesday at the Quebec City courthouse; a Superior Court judge must authorize it to proceed with the case.

Latulippe’s filing targets the Quebec League, its member franchises and its umbrella organization the Canadian Hockey League and seeks $650,000 for the plaintiff for damages, including pain, suffering and humiliation, as well as lost productivity and therapy. Another $15 million will be distributed to other alleged victims.

The lawsuit notes that both the CHL and QMJHL have codes of conduct in which teams have an obligation to supervise players. A statute for the Quebec league states that players must evolve “in a safe and formative environment to prepare them for adult life”.

Latulippe’s lawsuit says that the defendants, “when obligated to protect and care for the members of the class, witnessed, encouraged, neglected, tolerated, covered up or ignored the abuse.”

Montreal law firm Kugler Kandestin, which represents Latulippe, said their client felt now was the time to come forward.

“For him it was a sense of responsibility, both in terms of the past in relation to players who have been mistreated as he has suffered and who have continued to suffer in silence,” said attorney David Stolow.

In Montreal, federal sports minister Pascale St-Onge said it’s clear hockey needs a culture change, calling Latulippe’s lawsuit a signal that things are evolving.

“The fact that people are talking about it today is a good thing because it breaks the culture of silence and people feel heard,” said St-Onge.

In Quebec City, Quebec Minister of Sports Isabelle Charest spoke about the importance of making allegations public.

“I’ve always told victims to file a complaint if they find themselves in a situation like this,” said Charest. “This is what is happening through the justice system (and) my hope is for them to find peace.”

The league said on Wednesday it is committed to the well-being and safety of its players and planned to unveil an action plan to strengthen existing initiatives.

Quebec’s filing came after the Ontario Superior Court denied permission in February for a class action in that province involving players in Canada’s three major junior hockey leagues, including the 1975 QMJHL.

Ontario Supreme Court Justice Paul Perell accepted evidence that former players suffered horrific and despicable and undoubtedly criminal acts at the hands of teammates and staff during initiations and hazing rituals. But the judge said the plaintiffs failed to present a workable plan to litigate.

The plaintiffs can still appeal that decision or file individual lawsuits against the leagues and teams.

The filing in Quebec excludes anyone participating in individual lawsuits in Ontario.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 24, 2023.