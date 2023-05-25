Women’s rowing crosses the Delaware for NCAAs Friday through Sunday





PHILADELPHIA After making history with their first full team appearance last year in Sarasota, the University of Pennsylvania women’s rowing team is hoping to make more history this weekend at the NCAA Championships on the Cooper River in nearby Pennsauken, NJ. The goal this weekend is to bring some hardware back across the Delaware River. Penn’s Varsity Eight is seeded fourth in the 22-boat field, while the Second Varsity Eight is seeded sixth and the Varsity Four is seeded 15th. All three will row in heats Friday morning. Depending on the results of the heats, the respective boats may have to row a second time in their repechages on Friday. Semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday morning from 8:12-10:24 AM, and finals are scheduled to be contested at the same times on Sunday morning. Under head coach Wesley Ng who was recently named 2023 Ivy League Coach of the Year, Penn heads into the weekend with some serious momentum from the Ivy League Championship on May 14. The Quakers’ Varsity Eight finished second overall behind No. 1 Princeton, the best finish in program history in that boat, while the Second Varsity Eight also earned hardware with a third-place finish. Friday schedule | Watch Friday’s races live! | Live Results | Penn Fern (PDF) 9:24 a.m. Varsity Eights heat

(via lanes 1-6) – #20 Navy | #12 SMU | #4 Penn | #5 Yale | #13 Indiana | #21GeorgeWashington

10:12 a.m. Second Varsity Eights heat

(via lanes 1-6) – #19 George Washington | #11Virginia | #3 Texas | #6 Penn | #14 Syracuse | #22Jacksonville

10:48 a.m. Varsity Fours heat

(via lanes 1-5) – #18 Gonzaga |#10 SMU | #2 Yale | #7Washington | #15 pence

Replay races (if necessary) will take place Friday afternoon

Varsity Eights:4:12 pm

Second Varsity Eights:4:36 pm

Varsity Celebrate:5 p.m #FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/5/24/womens-rowing-crosses-the-delaware-for-ncaas-friday-sunday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos