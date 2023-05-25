Sports
Rohit Sharma: ‘There is no role for an anchor in T20 cricket now’
India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma believes T20 cricket has changed and anchors no longer play a role in the format. He then explored what else he can do as a batter in the format. Rohit said that while power hitting could never be his forte, as a batsman he now wants to do things “differently” without worrying too much about the results.
“The way I see it, there’s no role for an anchor now. It’s just how T20 cricket is played these days, unless you’re 20 for 3 or 4, which isn’t going to happen every day,” Rohit said. “Occasionally you’re in that position and someone has to anchor the innings and finish with a good score. [But] there is no longer a role for an anchor, boys play differently.”
Rohit said he felt a change of mindset is mandatory. “If you don’t change your mindset, you’re going to die,” he told Jio Cinema. “People on the other side think differently about the game and take it to the next level.
“All seven batsmen have to play their part. I believe if you get a good score it’s good, but even if you get a good 30-40 from just 10-15 or 20 balls it’s just as good because you are playing the role for the team. The game has changed.”
Rohit said he has played T20 cricket long enough to try new things without worrying about failure. “I just want to play that way and see what I can do. I’ve been playing this format for a long time and in a way. But I want to do other things now. While I’m doing that, [if] I’m leaving, [it] doesn’t really bother me.
“When you see it, in Chennai and before that in Mohali, I got out for zero. In the third game against RCB, I stepped off the first ball. I thought I failed three times in so many attempts, but it’s fine, this is what I’m going to do.”
But, he said, he can’t switch to all-out power-hitting because others do, and he’d rather get the runs his own way.
“I know I can’t match the strength of guys like Tim David, Kieron Pollard And cameron green. They are powerful hitters; they can easily hit 100 yards.
“But I think if I get a six after 65-70 yards, I only have to hit 80 yards. Why do I have to hit 100 yards? I’ll do that as soon as you allow eight runs for it.”
“I will only hit 80 yards because I get six runs for it, and for that I have to time the ball. I don’t have to muscle the ball like the other guys do – that’s their strength. My strength is to get the ball in the middle of the bat, that’s what we call the sweet spot.”
Rohit offered Mumbai Indians and India teammate Suryakumar Yadav as an example of this kind of percussion that brings great success. “Look at Surya; he doesn’t hit it big. He can also hit 100 yards, but his thinking is also the same [as me].”
Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera are going to be big stars, says Rohit
Rohit, whose Mumbai team is looking for their sixth IPL title, said they are being tagged as a team of superstars, but the franchise has had to work to make it happen.
“Yes, it’s a superstar team, but it’s because the franchise worked for it. All of these players are part of the big auction pool – we bought them.
“Our team of scouts had worked day and night to make it Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel here from Ahmedabad. hardik [Pandya] And Krunal [Pandya] were spotted in 2015 and we have them here. We worked hard for it. It was a five-year journey from 2015-2020.”
Among the current party, Rohit reserved special praise for it Tilak Varma And Nehal Wadherawho he said will be “massive stars” not only for Mumbai Indians but also for India.
“It will be the same story with what happened with Bumrah, Hardik and all these guys. Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera… you look for the next two years. But then people will say ‘it’s a superstar team’. Yes, that right, we make them here. These two guys are going to be big stars for us and for India.”
Edited PTI copy

