Should fans worry that Mizzou only has two football commitments at the end of May?

Two commitments? End of May? That seems bad. Is it bad?

If that was your first thought when you heard the news that Daniel Calin acquitted of Mizzou shortly before announcing his new commitment to the University of Nebraska, I understand. I shared that feeling.

Two commitments this late in the cycle seem… light? Especially since neither recruit ranks as a blue chip prospect. For context, the only other SEC program with less than five commits is Kentucky. The only SEC programs with less than four blue chip be committed Mississippi state, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Missouri. Not exactly the company the Tigers hope to keep.

If Eli Drinkwitz was building a program like Gary Pinkel, whatever. It doesn’t help, it doesn’t hurt either. Pinkels programs consistently outperformed the recruiting rankings because of its staff’s ability to develop talent after arriving on campus. That has, well, not exactly been the case for Drinkwitz (at least not yet).

So the coach known for his recruiting prowess has a slow start on the recruiting path? That’s at least worth investigating, and it’s fair to describe the situation as mildly concerning.

Mizzous Recent Pre-June 1 Recruiting: Year Total pledges before June 1: Blue Chip pledges before June 1: Blue Chip pledges after June 1: Final classification: Last class size: Year Total pledges before June 1: Blue Chip pledges before June 1: Blue Chip pledges after June 1: Final classification: Last class size: 2024 2 0 N/A N/A N/A 2023 3 1 4 32 19 2022 6 3 4 12 20 2021 9 2 5 19 23 2020 3 0 0 54 18 2019 1 0 1 34 22 2018 1 0 2 39 26 2017 3 1 0 49 25 2016 3 1 2 47 22 2015 6 4 2 27 25 2014 10 0 2 34 28 2013 10 1 0 41 21

Drinkwitz is now part of three full Missouri recruiting cycles: 2021, 2022, and 2023. Those classes ended with Rivals ranking 19th, 12th, and 32nd, respectively, and they were buoyed by a pretty hot start on the trail. At this point in 2021, the Tigers had nine commits, two of which ranked as blue chip recruits. At the same point in 2022, Missouri had six commits, half of which ranked as blue chippers. And at this point in 2023, Missouri had three commits, one of which was a four-star recruit. That means nearly half of Missouri’s blue chip commits over the past three seasons were committed at the end of May in that year’s cycle.

Okay, that’s a lot of numbers. The truth is this: Missouri is lagging behind both in terms of its own recent track record and based on current conference hiring trends. There is no way to rotate it.

That doesn’t mean things can’t get better. Missouri had a total of 18 commits over the past three recruiting cycles as of June 1, and the Tigers finished with 62 high school commits in that span. There is a lot of time remaining in the recruiting class of 2024.

There’s also another wrinkle in recruiting with the transfer portal, and the Drinkwitz staff have proven to be quite adept in that regard. The Tigers have added Michael Maietti, Damon Hazelton, Keke Chism, Mookie Cooper, Akayleb Evans, Allie Green IV, Jayden Jernigan, TyRon Hopper, Josh Landry, Nyles Gaddy, TreVez Johnson, Marcellus Johnson, Jake Garcia and CamRon Johnson through the transfer portal of the past few seasons.

I don’t believe the transfer portal should be the primary method of acquiring talent for a college football program, but it does serve as a sort of safeguard if a class (or two) fails. For example, it’s a lot easier to project a role for a former power five contributor than it is to project what a high school recruit will be when he’s ready to play three or four years from now.

So yes, Missouri is behind in this recruiting class. It’s right to be concerned, but it’s not the end of the world either. The Tigers are going to have a big recruiting weekend sooner or later. If things don’t improve in a meaningful way at the start of high school football season, then I’ll join the chorus of complaints.

Until then, watch some of Mizzou’s defensive highlights from 2022 on replay.