Study ranks UBS Arena as the worst venue for hockey fans
For years—decades, actually—the dilapidated Nassau Coliseum was viewed as one of the worst, if not the worst, arena in the league. Sure, it had great terrain lines and the Old Barn rocked during the playoffs, but it lacked all the modern amenities that newer arenas had. Fans of the islanders understood the criticism, but would proudly defend the Colosseum to the end.
Such criticism of the Isles’ home rink would end forever with the opening of their new home in Elmont, NY. However, a study of CanadaSportsBetting.com has ranked UBS Arena in Belmont Park, the two-year home of the Islanders of New Yorkthe worst venue in the NHL for hockey fans by their criteria.
Now before you completely reject the study, let’s point out that it was based on the average price of an ounce of beer; proximity to public transport; proximity to an outside restaurant; and availability of dedicated on-site parking.
What do you think?
UBS Arena is a fourth-generation arena built specifically for hockey and Islanders fans. It is awesome. It’s everything an Islanders fan dreamed it would be – and it has so many bathrooms!
But you can understand from the factors that the study was based on how it ranked 32nd in the league. It is not cheap. When ticket prices, food, drink and parking are taken into account, UBS Arena was ranked 10th most expensive in the league based on the TMR 2021-22 Fan Cost Index.
There’s a ton to do in the new arena, with no shortage of bars and restaurants such as ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski pointed out when he attended the home opener back in November 2022. But an outside restaurant? In the center of Elmont? Not so much.
The parking situation is getting better and will get better.
However, the first year getting in and out of the arena was a bit of a nightmare when the parking garage was built. Fans resorted to parking on the streets of Elmont on many nights to avoid the hassle of getting in and out of the arena’s parking lot. Even now, taking shuttle buses to and from the Emerald Lot is not an ideal fan experience.
The LIRR with a special stop at Belmont is a huge boost – and now it goes all season long in both directions, east and west. Fans still need to get used to it, and we should see its usage increase over the next few years, but for now it still feels a bit abnormal for fans to first drive to a train station and then get on a train and then go straight to an arena.
So was this study flawed? Absolute.
It failed to take into account all the things that make UBS Arena one of the most unique and advanced buildings in all of professional sports. Still, based on the criteria, you can understand how it ended up at the very bottom of the list.
If it makes you feel better, Madison Square Garden was 27th.
Ball Arena, home of the colorado avalanche, earned the top spot, followed by Detroit’s Little Ceasars Arena and Columbus blue jackets Rural arena.
