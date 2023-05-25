Baseball comeback falls short against Ball State 7-6





Next game: versus West Michigan 5/25/2023 | Afternoon ESPN+ 91.5 FM WMHW-FM Be able to. 25 (Thu) / afternoon in return for Western Michigan Kent, OhioBall State tied the score 5-5 with two runs in the top of the eighth inning and held off a Chippewa rally in the ninth inning to record a 7-5 victory over Central Michigan in the first round of the Mid on Wednesday night. -American Conference Baseball Tournament at Kent State’s Schoonover Stadium. The loss sees No. 2 seed Central Michigan play No. 4 seed Western Michigan in tomorrow’s afternoon game. Western Michigan dropped a 6-4 decision to host Kent State as No. 1 in Wednesday’s early game. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. With the score tied at 5–5, Ball State’s Decker Scheffler reached on a two-out single, Adam Tellier followed with an RBI double to center field, and Hunter Dobbins drove Tellier home on a single to center field. Central Michigan threatened to win the game in the bottom of the ninth when the Chippewa’s placed runners on second and third base respectively as Jacob Donahue And Christian Mitchell reached on back-to-back singles. Ball State pitcher Ryan Brown came in relief for Sam Klein and scored a strikeout for the second out, but Brennan Morgan forced a Ball State error with a hard shot to third and Donahue scored, narrowing the deficit to 7-6. With runners on second and third base, Brown struckout to end the game. Ball State’s Klein got the mound victory after pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. Brown recorded the rescue. CMUs Ryan Palmleaf took the loss after striking out twice and allowing three hits and two runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Central Michigan starter Adam Mkrakitsch allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Tellier led Ball State at the plate with two hits, two runs, a three-run home run and four RBIs, Scheffler finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Dobbins and Conant both registered two hits each. Central Michigan was led by Donahue, who finished with three hits, two runs and two RBI, while Mitchelle added three hits. Ball State took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a 3-run home run into left field by Adam Tellier. Tellier drove in Ryan Peltier and D. Scheffler. Central Michigan fought back with two runs in the bottom of the third inning when it benefited from three hits and a Ball State error. With two outs, Donahue reached on a single through the middle, Mitchelle followed with a single to left midfield and Donahue scored on a throwing error. With Mitchelle on third base, Garrett Navarre walked and Danny Wuestenfeld single to shortstop, Mitchelle drove home. The Cardinals held onto their lead and went up 5-2 with a two-run fourth inning. Blake Bevis led off with a single, Nick Gregory reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on the single by Jiustin Conant. With two outs, Scheffler drove home Gregory and Conant on a double to left center field. But the Chippewas reacted with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nick Dardas led off with a single to left, Jack Bril followed with a single and CMU had runners on first and second base. Both reached second and third base respectively on a groundout. With two outs, Donahue sent a shot to leftfield that scored both runners and brought the Chippewas within 5-4. CMU tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth when Navarra sent a 3-1 pitch over the right field wall for a first home run. CMU

