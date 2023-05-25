Ronsford Beaton was cleared to resume bowling in regional and international cricket





Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel has announced changes to the West Indies “A” Team team currently in Bangladesh and the West Indies ODI team that will play against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah. For the ongoing “A” Team Series in Bangladesh, left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul will travel to Sylhet as cover for fellow link arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who has been ruled out of the remaining matches due to a lower back injury. Motion, on the other hand, travels to Dubai ahead of the West Indies’ three-match One-Day International (ODI) Series against UAE at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Although he will not take part in the matches, he will be treated by the medical staff with the aim of being available for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, which start on June 18. Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, currently with the “A” team in Bangladesh, will replace Motie in the 15-man ODI squad for the series in Sharjah. In addition, veteran batsman Johnson Charles has been called up to replace Devon Thomas, who has been provisionally suspended from playing cricket over charges brought by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit under the Anti-Corruption codes. Lead Selector, The Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes, expressed his view of the changes: “We were forced to make some changes to the squad, and this created opportunities for players to come in. Sinclair has been in good form all year and has taken that into the ‘A Team’ series in Bangladesh. Permaul and Charles are experienced players, and they will be able to quickly adapt to the conditions and fit into the environment in Sylhet and Sharjah.” Haynes added: “Motion is an important part of our plans for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, so we hope he will make a full recovery for that tournament. The decision has been made to keep him with the squad in Sharjah. so he will be closely monitored and given the best treatment available.” Updated selections: West Indies “A” Squad vs Bangladesh “A”: Joshua DaSilva (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Anderson Phillip , Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul (cover for Gudakesh Motie) West Indies ODI Squad vs United Arab Emirates: Shai Hope (Captain), Brandon King (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Odean Smith. Match schedule: West Indies “A” Team vs Bangladesh “A”: May 16-19: Draw 1st “Test” at Sylhet International Stadium Match May 23-26: 2nd “Test” at Sylhet International Stadium 2 underway May 30 to June 2: 3rd “Test” at Sylhet International Stadium ODIs vs United Arab Emirates: June 4: 1st ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE June 6: 2nd ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE June 9: 3rd ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

