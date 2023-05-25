FIFA and WHO expand partnership to promote health through football





FIFA and WHO extend Memorandum of Understanding for another four years

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and FIFA President Gianni Infantino signed a new agreement in Geneva, Switzerland

Both organizations reiterate their commitment to continue working together to promote health through football FIFA and WHO have agreed to expand their collaboration and continue to use the power of football to promote healthy lifestyles and equal access to health services worldwide. At the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and FIFA President Gianni Infantino signed a four-year extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that has been in effect ever since. October 4, 2019. “Health and football are perfect teammates. Promoting healthy lifestyles, safe stadiums and the physical and mental benefits of physical activity are among the many health goals that WHO will proudly continue to score with FIFA over the next four years,” said Dr Tedros. “WHO’s partnership with FIFA has already succeeded in sharing evidence-based messages to help people of all ages live healthier and safer lives through the power of football and sport. The WHO looks forward to continuing this journey.” “We are proud to have signed and renewed the Memorandum of Understanding with the World Health Organization – we are proud to continue our relationship to deliver important messages about physical and mental health to our global football audience,” said Gianni Infantino . “I express my gratitude to Dr. Tedros, to his amazing team, to everyone who helps in healthcare – from doctors to nurses to health professionals and health ministers – and to everyone who contributes to make our lives better.” Reflecting on the past four years, he added: “Both Dr Tedros and myself felt that in an increasingly divided world, maybe if the World Health Organization and FIFA join forces, maybe we can achieve something, we can even just a small impact to make our lives a little better. Since 2019, we have been working with our colleagues at the World Health Organization to try to harness the impact of football, which contributes to everyone’s health.” During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA and WHO launched the Football unites the world campaign. Supported by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Hassan Al-Haydos, Karim Benzema, Lucy Bronze, Giulia Gwinn, Kaká, Robert Lewandowski, Carli Lloyd, Édouard Mendy and Emmanuel Petit, as well as two of WHO’s Goodwill Ambassadors for Sport and Health, namely Alisson Becker and Didier Drogba, it illustrated football’s unparalleled ability to bring people together. The support of the Ministry of Health of Qatar, FIFA and WHO participated in a number of initiatives promote the importance of access to physical and mental health for all. Health and wellness were prioritized during the organization of the tournament and included several initiatives, such as: the implementation of mass gathering and surveillance strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases;

improved policies to protect people from the harmful effects of tobacco, including making stadium seating areas smoke-free; And

healthy food options at all 64 matches with healthy and vegetarian food reaching a 30% quota in all FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums, demonstrating that healthy, sustainable and quality food environments are possible at major sporting events. Since 2020, the two organizations have joined forces in various digital campaigns and initiatives to address a range of health-related issues. These include (#Reach out)domestic violence (#Safe at home), an appreciation for the work of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (#HumanitysHeroes), fair access to vaccinations and vaccines, diagnostics, oxygen and other life-saving resources (#ACTtogether) And “Pass the message to start the coronavirus campaign”, where FIFA Legends called on people around the world to take five steps to stop the spread of the disease. Several of these initiatives have also received active support from other institutions, such as the African Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Commission to help spread the message to a global audience. For three years, the two organizations have also been advocating the need to #Be active to promote regular exercise. WHO recommends that healthy adults get at least 30 minutes of exercise a day, while children should get at least 60 minutes a day. However, current WHO data shows that 80% of adolescents do not get enough daily physical activity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/24-05-2023-fifa-and-who-extend-collaboration-to-promote-health-through-football The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos