Hockey star Rani Rampal sheds light on how menstruation affects sportswomen and how to deal with it





When former Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal was a young girl growing up in a rural area, no one talked to her about menstrual cycles and how her body would react to them. And one day the inevitable happened. Her mother hurriedly told her to use a cloth and that was the end of the discussion.

After taking a hockey stick at the Shahbad hockey academy in Haryana at the age of 6, Rani suddenly realized that her body would be affected in different ways for 3-6 days and it would affect her sporting aspirations the most. The cycle of lack of information was one she wanted to break as she got older. In our families, I feel it is my responsibility to make sure my cousin doesn’t have to go through what I went through. Talking to them about menstruation, telling them it’s normal for a woman’s body, and making sure they don’t suffer from a lack of information or feel out of place when menstruation starts is something I’m sure of wanted to be, Rani said at a session organized to promote awareness about menstrual health. Sportswomen are affected in different ways during their menstrual cycle and little research has been done on it. At the Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee announced that gender equality had been achieved at the Games in terms of participation numbers which was a far cry from the fact that women made up only 20 percent of the field at the 1976 Toronto Olympics. And yet women continue to be disenfranchised in sports research. Papers published in three sports medicine journals were examined and the result showed that sports science studies had only 37-39 percent of female participation, according to The Guardian. The under-representation of women in these studies has led to a lack of research, particularly in areas such as menstruation and its effects on the body. Learning at work As a top athlete, Rani has years of experience when it comes to menstrual pain. And the core of her response is based on training for when it happens, rather than dealing with it during a crucial match or tournament. For me personally, periods can be quite painful. Sometimes they are so painful that I feel like I can’t breathe. But in my mind I also tell myself that this is normal and it happens to all women. I represent the country. With that mindset I go into every workout and always try to perform at the highest level. Taking a step back from your workout during your period will become a mindset and eventually a habit. But having said that, it’s tough. I learned to deal with it after many years. It’s harder on the first day, especially if there’s an important game. In those cases, we follow the guidance of a doctor and there are cases where painkillers that do not affect menstruation are used to reduce the pain. At least that way we can perform at our highest level, Rani said. It’s a far cry from the early days of Rani’s career when she would have to rely on her senior teammates to guide her in managing her menstrual cycle during matches. Our seniors always helped us and talked about sanitary napkins. Slowly we started to figure it out, but the cost of pads was always limiting. Sometimes we took the help of our seniors to get sanitary pads because of the high cost. Now it’s very different, but I think rural areas still need awareness, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/hockey/hockey-star-rani-rampal-sheds-light-on-how-periods-affect-sportswomen-and-how-to-deal-with-them-8627419/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos