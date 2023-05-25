Sports
Mens Tennis ahead two at NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships
Lake Nona, Fla. Texas Men’s Tennis advanced by two in the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Fla.
Junior No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri earned his third consecutive win in straight sets over a top-60 opponent to advance to the singles quarterfinals, as the duo of Spizzirri and junior Cleeve Harper won their opening match to reach the doubles round of 16. However, junior No. 61 Micah Braswell fell in his attempt to also reach the singles quarterfinals.
In a thrilling match, Spizzirri defeated Nr. 52 Pedro Rodenas from Duke, 7-5, 7-6 (3). In the first set, Spizzirri broke first for a 4-2 lead which he consolidated to 5-2 on serve by a deuce point. After Rodenas also held on, Spizzirri led 40-0 in an attempt to serve out the set, but Rodenas came all the way back before the break as part of a 10-straight run. With the score tied at 5-5, Rodenas had a 15-40 lead on Spizzirri’s next serve, but this time it was Spizzirri who rallied to stay 6-5 on deuce. He then broke on another deuce point in the next game to take the set.
The second set was even closer as Rodenas got the first break on a deuce point for a 2-1 lead which he made 3-1 on serve. After Spizzirri held 3-2, the next three games all went to deuce, the first two of which saw the servers go to a 40-0 lead before the returner forced deuce, only for the server hold at the end. In the third of those deuce games, Spizzirri also led 30-40 before Rodenas saved two game points for 5-3. Spizzirri then held on in the next game, and although he was 40-15 down on Rodenas’ next serve, he came back again to win by deuce to equalize, 5-5. From there, the last two games remained on serve until the tiebreaker where Spizzirri used a 5-0 run to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 6-2 lead en route to a 7-3 win.
Braswell’s game, just like from Sim Woldeab of the day before, was determined by two points, as he fell to No. 42 Murphy Cassone of Arizona State, 6-2, 6-3. All five deuce points in the match went to Cassone, making the difference in both sets. In the first, with Cassone leading, 3-2, he won back-to-back games on deuce to break and hold for a 5-2 lead before breaking again for the set. The second set was similar as with the score tied, 2–2, Braswell had two break points, but Cassone fended them off to hold the first of three consecutive deuce games, winning all of them for a 5–2 lead. . Braswell got one game back on serve, but Cassone also held on in the final game to win.
Like the previous two days, the weather became a factor in the games and schedule. Play was forced in before the No. 3 duo of Harper and Spizzirri took the field, delaying the start of their game by over three hours. The wait was worth it though, as they went on to record a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over No. 24 Jordan Chrysostom and Ryan Fishback of Virginia Tech. The entire game featured just one break and no deuce points, with Texas breaking for 4–2 in the first set en route to victory, and staying the second set all the way to a tiebreak. In the breaker, the Longhorns jumped out to a 3-0 and 5-1 lead and never looked back en route to closing at 7-3.
Both singles and doubles will continue on Thursday, with Spizzirri facing No. 8 Ondrej Styler of Michigan for the second time this year after Spizzirri defeated him 7-5, 7-5 at the ITA All-American Championships on Oct. 7. will be at 10am ET / 9am CT.
Meanwhile, the duo of Spizzirri and Harper will also have a rematch as they face No. 36 Alan Magadan and Sebastian Rodriguez of UTSA after beating them 6-3 in dual match play on January 20. That match will take place at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT.
Due to the influence of weather on the schedule, the doubles quarterfinals will also be played on Thursday when Harper and Spizzirri advance and will be held at 5:00 PM ET/4:00 PM CT.
2023 NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships
Singles Round of 16 May 24
1 seed No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. No. 52 Pedro Rodenas (Duke), 7-5, 7-6 (3)
No. 42 Murphy Cassone (ASU) def. No. 61 Micah Braswell (UT), 6-2, 6-3
Doubles round of May 32, 24
3 seed No. 3 Cleeve Harper/Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. No. 24 Jordan Chrysostom/Ryan Fishback (VT), 6-3, 7-6 (3)
Singles Quarterfinals May 25
1 seed No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) vs. 8 Seed #8 Ondrej Styler (MICH), 10am ET/9am CT
Doubles round of May 16, 25
3 seed No. 3 Cleeve Harper/Eliot Spizzirri (UT) vs. 1000 (UT) When. 36 Alan Magadan/Sebastian Rodriguez (UTSA), 2 p.m

