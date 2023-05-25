Oman establishes provisional squad for 2023 World Cup qualifier





Muscat (Oman), May 24 (IANS) Veteran cricketer Zeeshan Maqsood will lead Oman next month in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier with Aqib Ilyas as his substitute for the 10-team tournament. The squad has two unlimited players in leg spinner Samay Shrivastav and all rounder Rafiullah. It also boasts three wicketkeepers – Naseem Khushi, Suraj Kumar and Adeel Shafique – and one of them will miss the last 15, according to a statement from Oman Cricket. The squad otherwise looks pretty familiar with the bowling attack led by Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah. Oman has relied on experience with an average age of 32 years. Oman is placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland and the UAE at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The two teams that come out on top in the three-week tournament will travel to the main tournament in India later this year. Meanwhile, the bottom two teams in both groups will compete in the playoffs. Oman hopes to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time and will play five test matches in Durban in a preparatory camp ahead of the tournament which begins on June 18. They put in a solid performance in the ICC World Cricket League Division 2, finishing as runners-up to seven teams with 21 wins in 36 games over four years. “We are ready for the challenge and it is a great opportunity for us to show our potential. We have the experience to play against all teams except the West Indies and Zimbabwe. We have to play to the best of our ability and hopefully we can get the desired results,” said skipper Maqsood. Omani Squad: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

