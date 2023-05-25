Football Announces Wide Receiver Addition





MORGANTOWN, W. Va. West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown announced that Noah Massey, a 6-4, 230-pound, redshirt senior wide receiver from Houston, Texas, has signed a grant and will transfer to WVU from Angelo State in San Angelo, Texas. He has one year left to qualify. Noah Massey, r-Sr., WR, 6-4, 230, Houston, Texas/Spring Westfield/Bowling Green/Angelo State 2022 (r-Jr.) Angelo State Played for coach Jeff Girsch at Angelo State

Lone Star Conference All-Conference Second team offense

Saw action in 13 games, helped the Rams finish 12-1 and advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs

Team-high 52 catches for 684 yards and four touchdowns

Recorded four or more catches in eight games

Recorded six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown against Colorado School of Mines in NCAA II playoffs

Held season records in catches (7) and yards (96) against Bemidji State in the first round of the playoffs

Finished with 87 yards on three catches against Western Oregon State

Had 75 yards on five catches and a touchdown against Chadron State 2021 (r-So.) Angelo State Played in 14 games and helped lead Angelo State to an 11-3 record and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II National playoffs

Second-leading receiver on the team with 29 catches for 399 yards and tied the team with five touchdowns

Finished with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota – Duluth

Had five catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M Kingsville

Recorded four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown against West Texas A&M

Recorded three catches for 31 yards in the season opener against Lindenwood 2020 (COVID) Bowling alley Played in three games, conceding at least one pass in each of those games

His 121 receiving yards ranked third on the team, second among wide receivers

Average 20.2 meters per reception, best of the team

Had a season-best three receptions for 55 yards against Buffalo 2019 (Sun.) Bowling alley red shirt

Played three games

Had a catch for 14 yards in a win over Morgan State 2018 (Fr.) Bowling Green Played in nine games, one of which started

Had three catches for 27 yards with a touchdown reception

Caught two passes for 15 yards against Kent State, recording his touchdown catch

His 12-yard touchdown reception against Kent State tied the score at 28–28 with 5:34 left in the game

Also had a catch against Eastern Kentucky Secondary school Played three years on varsity for coach Matt Meekins, earning two letters and leading Spring Westfield High to an 11-1 record in 2017

As a senior, he had 27 catches for 617 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 22.8 yards per reception

Had five catches for 110 yards in six games as a junior

Also lettered in track and field Personal Son of Tim and Kesha Massey

One of five children (3 brothers, 1 sister)

Graduated with his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Angelo State in December 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wvusports.com/news/2023/5/24/football-announces-wide-receiver-addition.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos