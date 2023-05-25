



Wolverines advance to NCAA Championships Quarters in singles and doubles

Website: Lake Nona, Fla. (USTA National Campus)

Event: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships (Day 3 of 6)



Next UM event: Thursday, May 25 — at NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships (Lake Nona, Fla.), TBA MORE NONA, Fla. — For the first time in program history, the University of Michigan women’s tennis team has quarterfinalists in both the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, with Carl Miller win her singles match and team up with Jaedan Brown for a doubles match on Wednesday (May 24) at the USTA National Campus. Miller advanced to the quarterfinals by dispatching No. 32 Auburn’s Ariana Arseneault in straight sets. She is the third Wolverine in program history to reach the quarterfinals, joining Wolverine legends Kate Fahey and Brienne Minor. Fahey and Minor each appeared in the quarterfinals in 2017. Miller took a 3–1 lead in the first set, breaking Arseneault as she came in and volleyed into the net. Miller fought off a pair of break points in the ensuing game to consolidate the break for a 4–1 lead. The Wolverine won the next two games and secured a 6-1 win in the first set. In the second, Miller broke at love to start, but was broken right back to tie the set at 1–1. Miller again broke for love for a 2-1 lead and held on for a 3-1 lead in the next game. At 30-30 in that service game, she ran down a lob to force a volley wide for a few game points. She converted the next point for the 3-1 lead. From there it was all Miller as she dropped just one more game and converted on her second match point, countering Arseneault’s drop shot with one of her own to take the win. In doubles, Brown and Miller jumped out to a 4-1 lead before San Diego won two in a row to serve up again at 4-3. During the changeover, it started to rain, which caused a delay around 4:35 p.m. The game resumed indoors at 5:23 p.m. with Michigan leading 4–3. Miller made amends on a lob winner to go 30-30 in the ensuing game, with a Brown scramble at the net proving successful for two break points. San Diego fought one off, but scored a backhand on the deuce point, giving Michigan a 5–3 lead with Miller back to serve for the set. San Diego was able to give back by serving again at 5-4 Michigan. UM fought back to a set point on the deuce point, with San Diego double fouling to give Michigan a 6-4 win. Michigan had two break points in the first service game in San Diego, but did not convert, leaving the game on service after two service games. After the Toreros won the first run of Brown’s service game, UM tore off four straight for an uncomplicated hold at 2-1. A returning winner from Miller in the next game gave Michigan two break points, with Brown making another move on the deuce point for a 3–1 Wolverine lead. The duo held on in their next service game to take a 4-1 lead. After both teams traded hands, UM grabbed a pair of match points and converted on the first to wrap up the 6-4, 6-2 victory. It is only the second quarterfinal for the Wolverines, with Fahey and Minor making the 2019 quarters. The Wolverines will continue the NCAA Tournament action tomorrow (Thursday, May 25). NCAA Singles Championship third round No. 36 Carl Miller (UM)d. No. 32 Ariana Arseneault (Maroon), 6-1, 6-2 NCAA Doubles Championship second round number 3 Carl Miller / Jaedan Brown (UM)d. No. 19 Kailey Evans/Elizabeth Goldsmith (San Diego), 6-4, 6-2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2023/5/24/womens-tennis-wolverines-advance-to-ncaa-championships-quarters-in-singles-and-doubles

