Bulldog Hockey Notebook: Loheit to be Bulldogs captain in 2023-24 – The Rink Live

DULUTH

Captaining the Bulldogs Movember campaign in Autumn 2022,

senior Luke Loheit will captain the Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team for the entire 2023-24 season as he returns for a fifth and final year.

Fellow emerging fifth-year senior wing Quinn Olson will serve as alternate captain for a second consecutive year, while center Dominic James, who will be a junior, joins the leadership group as alternate captain.

Loheit, a seventh round selection of the Ottawa Senators in 2018, was an alternate captain last season and went home

the team’s Mike Sertich Award in 2022-23 as the team’s most improved player.

The top winger tallied 19 points, eight goals and 11 assists last season, after tallying 17 points in his first three years.

Off the ice, he became the mustachioed face of UMD’s annual November campaign to raise money and awareness for men’s physical and mental health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

Olson, a 2019 third-round pick from the Boston Bruins, scored seven goals and 17 assists last year, while James, a 2022 sixth-round pick from the Chicago Blackhawks, posted 10 goals and 18 assists as the main centerpiece .

UMD lands 6-foot-3 defender from Rosemount

Rosemount senior defenseman Jake Toll, who finished his 2022-23 season with the NAHL’s North Iowa Bulls, verbally committed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound left-shot defenseman had 12 goals and 19 assists with the Irish as a senior, then posted a goal and seven assists in 13 games with the Bulls in March and April.

Toll, 18, has at least one more year of junior hockey ahead of him before entering UMD. He was drafted this month in the first round, No. 12 overall, by the Sioux Falls Stampede in Stage II of the USHL draft. He has also been offered by the Bulls for the 2023-2024 season.

I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to continue my academics and play Division 1 hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends and everyone who supported me along the way. Excited for what the future holds pic.twitter.com/Dof4zUM9zP — Jake Toll (@jaketoll04) May 24, 2023

Hermantowns Zam Plante Postpones Enrollment to 2024-25

Via Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports,

A native of Hermantown, Zam Plante will return to the USHL’s Fargo Force for one more season before joining the Bulldogs men’s program in 2024-25.

Plante signed a national letter of intent with UMD for the 2023-24 season last fall, but injuries have hampered his development. He missed the start of the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Steel recovering from shoulder surgery. At the end of February, he was traded to the Force.

Plante tells Haase that he still plans to play for the Bulldogs, and that his father, former Bulldogs associate head coach and captain Derek Plante, is endorsing another season in the USHL.

As for incoming UMD recruits for 2023-24, look out for Matthew Perkins from the USHL Clark Cup Champion Youngstown Phantoms coming next season. Note: Max (currently with NTDP) and Zam could both come together as freshmen in 2024-25, should Max Plante decide to come in that season. — Matt Wellens (@mattwellens) May 22, 2023

“That’s where both my parents went, it’s all I’ve ever known,” Plante told Haase of UMD. “College is a hard level. (Derek Plante) says you want to be really good at the level you’re at before moving on to the next level.”

Soderberg, Flaherty sign PHF deals with Whale, Whitecaps

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) hugs defenseman Maggie Flaherty (29) after she scored against Harvard at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Duluth. Clint Austin/File/Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs’ outgoing fifth-year seniors Emma Soderberg and Maggie Flaherty signed deals with the Premier Hockey Federation this week. Soderberg, the Bulldogs’ All-American goaltender, signed

a two-year contract with the Connecticut Whal

e while Flaherty, an All-WCHA defender, inked a

one-year contract with the Minnesota Whitecaps.

Soderberg, whose original plan was to return to Sweden to play pro hockey after the 2021-2022 season, before reversing course and returning to UMD in 2022-23, is a major asset not only to the Whale, but also for the PHF as the league continues to grow.

The PHF doubled the salary cap for teams in 2023-24 to $1.5 million

and raised the salary floor for teams to 75 percent of the cap.

Soderberg, Sweden’s starter at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and now for the national team, is a finalist for IIHF Female Player of the Year in 2022-23 after an impressive all-star performance at the 2023 World Championship, where she notably made 51 saves on 54 shots in an overtime loss to Canada in the quarterfinals. Back at Duluth, she set UMD’s single-season record for shutouts (12) and the program record for career shutouts (23) in 2022–23.

Flaherty is coming off her best college season, scoring nine goals and 16 assists after missing the second half of 2021-22 due to injury. She scored 16 goals and 61 assists in 153 career games at UMD over five seasons.

Flaherty is one of four former Bulldogs now signed with the Whitecaps for 2023-24, alongside Sidney Morin, Anna Klein and Ashleigh Brykaliuk, entering the final year of two-year deals signed ahead of 2022-23.

UMD women add Swedish defender for 2023-24

As a sequel to

the sudden departure of senior defenseman Taylor Stewart to Minnesota

for her fifth season, the Bulldogs added Swedish Olympic defenseman Paula Bergstrom, who played three of the previous four seasons at Long Island University.

Bergstrom will be a senior in 2023-24 after playing 30 games for the Sharks in 2022-23, tallying three goals and 12 assists.

She’s recovering from a broken ankle,

suffered at the IIHF World Championship in April. Bergstrom made her second World Cup appearance after playing for Sweden at the 2022 World Championship and 2022 Beijing Olympics. She took a sabbatical from LIU in 2021-22 for the Olympics.

Bergstrom already has a number of ties with the Bulldogs, having played with Soderberg in the Olympics and World Championships. They both grew up together in rnskldsvik, Sweden. Bergstrom was also teammates with Soderberg and former Bulldogs Sidney Morin and Michela Cava on MODO in the SDHL in 2017-18.

Bergstrom is one of two Swedish defenders to join the Bulldogs’ blue line in 2023/24 alongside freshman Ida Karlsson.