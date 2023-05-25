Polychroniou and Stevenson earn their way into the 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships





Athletics | May 24, 2023 Nicholas Polychroniou in the hammer throw and JC Stevenson in the long jump advanced to the 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships and eight Trojan men advanced to the quarterfinals of the event during the first day of the 2023 NCAA Men’s West Preliminary Rounds held at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calf. today (May 24). In the field events, the top 12 finishers advanced to the NCAA Championships, while you had to finish in the top 24 in the running events to advance to the quarterfinals within two days. On Friday, the top 12 from each event will punch their nationals ticket. The 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships will be held June 7-10 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. Nicholas Polychroniou started the day by placing third in the hammer throw with a best score of 234-1 (71.34m) to earn his way to the NCAA Championships in the event. Taking into account the results of the East Preliminary Rounds, Polychroniou had the fourth furthest throw of the qualifiers. Christian Johnson had a best throw of 214-4 (65.34m) and finished 18th e .

