Live Cricket Score – LSG vs MI, Eliminator, IPL 2023 | Cricbuzz.com

Live Cricket Score – LSG vs MI, Eliminator, IPL 2023
Cam Green’s counterattack helped MI recover after the departure of their openers.
Statistics
Best IPL bowling return for an unlimited player
5/5 – Akash Madhwal (MI) v LSG, Chennai, 2023
14/5 – Ankit Rajpoot (KXIP) v SRH, Hyderabad, 2018
5/20 – Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) vs DC, Abu Dhabi, 2020
25/5 – Umran Malik (SRH) vs GT, Mumbai WS, 2022
MI stamp ticket to Ahmedabad
Ruthless, dominant, call it what you want, but this team never ceases to amaze you. They seize the clutch moments and that’s why they are successful. Not many people predicted that MI would get this far in the competition, but they’ve done it again. Akash Madhwal was the hero of the night. He has broken records and finished with astonishing figures of 5/5 as LSG was knocked out for just 101. MI now face Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier. They are one win away from delivering another dream MI-CSK final to the fans.
LSG collapse
Wow, no one saw this coming. LSG has collapsed quite dramatically after the PP. MI has taken full control of this match and is favored to continue. Having already lost five half way through, they quickly lost two more. Incredibly, both were exhausted. Stoinis briefly collided with Deepak Hooda in the middle and came up short and then K Gowtham had a brain fade moment and got away. It’s 94/7 after 13 overs. They need the greatest miracle ever in IPL history to continue from here.
MI takes charge
Stoinis is fighting a lonely battle here and LSG have already lost half their game half way through. This game is turned upside down after the power play. Krunal Pandya struggled and he was killed trying to clear the tall fielder. Akash Madhwal then hit Ayush Badoni and then followed it up with Nicholas Pooran’s crucial wicket pushing his first ball behind him. LSG is 75/5 after 10 overs. I have to say that MI are absolute favorites here.
A power play of two halves
Wow, like the first innings power play, this one was pretty eventful too. Kyle Mayers hit a few boundaries in the first over, but Akash Madhwal removed Prerak Mankad in the second over and Chris Jordan removed the West Indian. LSG had only 28 on the board after four overs, but Marcus Stoinis stunned the bowling side with his counter-attack. This is very similar to what Cam Green did before. LSG is 54/2 after the power play. They need Stoinis to hit deep.
MI ends with 182/8
That was a strong lock. MI take 51 in last five despite losing key wickets to Tim David, Tilak Varma and Chris Jordan. Nehal Wadhera came in as the impact submarine and made a huge contribution in the death. 182 sounds like a lot of runs on this surface. When the pacers pick up the pace of the ball, they are effective. The surface is clearly better than yesterday and the spinners haven’t done much. This can turn into a fascinating pursuit.
How much can MI get in the last five?
LSG have withdrawn, conceding just 33 runs in the five overs from the halfway point. MI also lost two wickets in that period. Tilak Varma and Tim David would like to give MI a big finish now, but it will be interesting to see if the Australian can create the same impact he had under friendlier conditions in Mumbai. MI is 131/4 after 15. They would like to cross at least 180 from here.
Naveen turns it around
Wow, one over is all it takes to turn this game around. Naveen-ul-Haq was fantastic tonight. He deceives both set hitters with well-disguised slower pitches. Suryakumar gets tricked first and misses one only to get caught in the depth and then in the same over. Green also fails to connect a slower ball and loses his offstump. Naveen organizes a KL Rahul party. He’s been through a lot lately. He proves his worth on the field. LSG is right back in this. MI is 105/4 after 11 overs. They now have to rebuild.
MI on top
Wow, is this really a slow surface? Because Suryakumar and Green are happy, because MI scores almost 10 over. Suryakumar has hit two daring sixes behind the wicket and Green has also pulled Mohsin over the deep midwicket. Their partnership is well beyond 50. LSG desperately need a wicket to break this partnership. Crucial phase is coming. MI are 98/2 halfway through.
An eventful power play
MI lost two crucial wickets in the power play, but they will still be the lucky side. They have already scored 62 points, of which Krunal Pandya conceded more than half. Rohit Sharma fell early trying to clear extra cover and Ishan Kishan pushed Yash Thakur behind, but Cameron Green raced to 23 on 9 and Suryakumar Yadav also seems to have good contact. LSG needs to break this standard, these two are extremely dangerous.
Toss – MI chose to strike
Rohit wants runs on the board. Judging by what happened last night, maybe dew wouldn’t have much of an impact and the wicket could get harder as play goes on. Interesting selection calls from both teams though. MI left out Nehal Wadhera which is indeed surprising considering he hit a fifty on the same surface this season. However, Tilak Varma is back for the five-time champion. LSG has only selected three foreign players for the time being, but Quinton de Kock isn’t even on the substitution bench, so he certainly won’t be coming in as an impact player.
Teams:
Lucknow Supergiants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Build up
Last weekend, both Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians would have been in a cheerful mood after securing their spot in the playoff stage of IPL 2023. But those celebrations will now have to be put on hold as these two face the first knock -out game of the season. MI fell out many times this season and so did LSG but they both played really well towards the end to make it through. However, they can’t afford any more slips in the Eliminator tonight. The winner travels to Ahmedabad and arranges an appointment with the defending champion.
LSG will present their chances of adapting to the challenges a typical Chepauk wicket will present for them. After all, they play on slow surfaces at Lucknow. They also beat MI at home a week ago. But that win needed a great innings from Marcus Stoinis. MI on the other hand was burning with the bat picking up 200 plus totals at will. That needs to be curbed tonight. They already lost once this season at Chepauk and if they can learn from that defeat they will be better prepared against Ravi Bishnoi and possibly Amit Mishra.
Last night Hardik Pandya said he would like to meet his brother in the second qualifier but LSG will need to find someone at the top rank to challenge their opponents tonight. An exciting battle awaits. Hopefully we get to witness a cracker!!
|
