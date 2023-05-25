Andy Reid sounds ‘flag football’ alarm over NFL kickoff rule





Andy Reid is not a fan of the NFL’s new kickoff rule. The change, which fits a trend in the league, could potentially completely eliminate kickoff attempts as it is one of the most dangerous plays in the sport, saying that a fair catch behind the 25-yard line will land the ball on the 25-yard line of the game. receiving team will post. “My thing is, where does it end, right?” said the Chiefs head coach on Wednesday, according to NFL Network.





Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking at the NFL Combine in March 2023. Getty Images “We are starting to take pieces and we will see how this goes. But you don’t want to take away too many pieces or you’ll be playing flag football. Essentially, the rule will eliminate a good percentage of return attempts, as the incentive will now be to just catch the ball fairly from anywhere on the field. It also makes it much more difficult for a kicking team to pin the opponent back with a coffin corner or a deep kick. The rule change was approved by the race committee on Tuesday and will only be in effect for one year.





Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) steps into the kickoff during a December 2022 game against the Texans. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images There’s no guarantee it will stay for 2024, and there is recent precedent for a one-year rule change being reversed. For example, the pass interference replay system was introduced in 2019, but did not return the following year. “We’ve only had this rule for one year because we really want to get to a long-term solution, and maybe the long-term solution is putting more returns in the game and just trying to make the game safer,” said the head of the race committee. Rich McKay said this at a press conference on Tuesday. “… Special teams are a crucial part of our game. And yet we had to change many times over the years due to health and safety. We now need to find a way to try and radically change the rule, if we can, in a way to get the kick back into the game. The change aligns the NFL with college football, which has the same rule. The diminished importance of kickoff as a result means there will likely be backlash on the shift, with Reid at the front of the line.

