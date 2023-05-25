Wolverines continue action at NCAA Championships

Website: Lake Nona, Fla. (USTA National Campus)

Event: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships (Day 2 of 6)

rating: No team score

Next UM event: Wednesday, May 24 — at NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships (Lake Nona, Fla.), TBA

LAKE NONA, FL — Carl Miller earned All-America honors and teamed up with Jaedan Brown to advance to the second round of the double draw during the second day of action at the NCAA Individual Championships on Tuesday (May 23) at the USTA National Campus.

Miller earned a 7-5, 7-5 victory over No. 62 ranked Georgia Drummy of Duke, avenging a second round loss of the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship.

Miller jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first set, but Drummy countered with three games of his own to give Miller a break. Miller quickly answered with a break back at 3–3 as the set remained on service for the next five games. Drummy took a 40-15 lead on her serve at 6-5 before Miller took the final three points to take the break and seal the 7-5 victory.

In the second set, Miller had a break point after taking a 1-0 lead, but was unable to convert, leaving the second set tied at 1-1 at the start. Miller double-faulted on deuce-point in the ensuing game, giving Drummy a break at 2-1. Just like in the first set, Miller immediately took the break back at 2-2. Miller and Drummy each kept their serves for the next seven games, with Miller holding onto the deuce point for a 6-5 lead as Miller’s forehand found the net.

It was all Miller in the last game as Drummy went back to serve to stay in the game. After Drummy tied the game 15-15 on a net cord winner, Miller braced himself and took the next three points to complete the straight-set victory.

Brown dropped a heartthrob of a game against No. 6 ranked Chloe Beck from Duke, falling in three sets (6-3, 5-7, 6-3). Neither player was able to hold serve at the start of the match, as they traded three consecutive breaks. Beck consolidated the break in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead that stretched to a 5-2 lead. Brown got a break back at 5–3, but couldn’t get any closer as Beck secured a 6–3 first set win.

Brown got off to a slow start in the second set trailing 3-0 and 4-1. She won three straight games to tie 4-4 and went up a break 5-4 when Beck double fouled at game point. Brown had a chance to serve for the set and had a set point on the deuce point, but her forehand went long to re-tie the set at 5-5. Brown immediately broke back for a 6–5 lead and had another chance to serve for the set. She converted this time and took a 7-5 victory to force a third set.

She found herself in a 3-0 hole in the third set before staying at 3-1. Brown was able to capitalize on an 0-40 start in the next game to break Beck and serve again at 3-2. She had two game points in the ensuing game, but was unable to convert as Beck kept the score at 4–2. Both players held on in their next service games, allowing Beck to serve for the game at 5-3. Brown fought off two match points, but was unable to fend off the third when her return from a wide serve set off a Beck volley too close to call. Brown finishes her junior season with 25 singles wins for a career-high 72 wins.

Julia Flyer ‘s stellar second season ended with a 6-2, 6-3 loss to No. 4 Dasha Vidamanova of Georgia. Fliegner won the first two games of the first set before Vidamanova won six in a row, using several deuce-point games, to win the first set.

Vidamanova won four of the first five games in the second set for a 4-1 lead. Fliegner came in 5-3 and fought off one match point, but not the second, making the 6-3 decision. Fliegner finished her sophomore season with 26 wins and All-Big Ten honors.

The start of the doubles was postponed due to the weather, and the UM game was eventually played indoors.

Miller and Brown broke to start and got a 2-0 lead in the next game on Miller’s serve. A lob winner in the next game gave the Wolverines a deuce point, which they converted into a 3-0 lead. Michigan held on to a 4-0 lead before Temple won on the deuce point in the next game for a 4-1 U-M lead going into the switch. UM won the next two games to complete the 6-1 win.

Michigan held on to start the second game and took a 2–0 lead when Temple attempted a lob in the second game, only to find a Brown’s good end over his head to hide the point from Michigan. UM held the 3-0 lead in the next game. Temple held on at 3-1, but UM ripped off four straight runs on Miller’s serve after dropping the first run for a 4-1 lead.

Brown and Miller won the next two games to pull off a clinical 6-1, 6-1 victory in their first game as a duo since March 26.

Miller and the UM doubles team will continue tomorrow (Wednesday, May 24).

NCAA Singles Championship second round

No. 6 Chloe Beck (Duke) d. No. 22 Jaedan Brown (UM), 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

No. 4 Dasha Vidmanova (Georgia) d. No. 51 Julia Flyer (UM), 6-2, 6-3

No. 36 Carl Miller (UM)d. No. 62 Georgia Drummy (Duke), 7-5, 7-5

NCAA Doubles Championship first round