China’s Wang escapes nail biter in table tennis world title defense | Article





Wang Manyu makes his comeback during the third round match of the women’s singles between Wang Manyu of China and Hanna Haponova of Ukraine (not pictured) at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, 24 May 2023. (PHOTO / XINHUA ) DURBAN, South Africa – Defending champion Wang Manyu of China triumphed in a full-game thriller against Ukraine’s Hanna Haponova to secure a place in the Round of 16 Women’s Singles at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals here on Wednesday. In contrast to the huge differences in their world rankings, the match was a tough one. World No. 213, Haponova demonstrated her formidable style of play by taking a 2-1 lead and saving a match point to force a deciding game. However, the tournament’s second seed Wang found her rhythm and emerged victorious with an 11-3 win in the final game. Looking back on her performance, Wang admitted that she feared defeat but remained confident. “I would have been completely dissatisfied if I had lost at this stage. Despite the pressure, I felt a strong motivation to win,” she stated. Besides Wang Manyu, four other Chinese female players advanced to the round of 16. Top seed Sun Yingsha dispatched Romania’s Elizabeta Samara in two games as Olympic champion Chen Meng defeated German veteran Shan Xiaona 4-0. Besides Wang, four other Chinese female players advanced to the round of 16. Top seed Sun Yingsha dispatched Romania’s Elizabeta Samara in two games as Olympic champion Chen Meng defeated German veteran Shan Xiaona 4-0. Wang Yidi won 4-1 against 44-year-old Fu Yu of Portugal and Chen Xingtong secured a 4-2 victory against Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong, China. READ ALSO: Chinese rowers reign supreme on Durban’s table tennis worlds Notably, Japan has four players in the women’s round of 16 – Mima Ito, Hina Hayata, Miu Hirano and Miyuu Kihara, along with Adriana Diaz from Puerto Rico, Germany’s Han Ying and Cheng I-Ching from Chinese Taipei. In the next round, Diaz faces Ito. “Mima is one of the best players in the world. I will have to prepare thoroughly,” said Diaz. In the men’s second seed Wang Chuqin defeated world No. 19 Yukiya Uda 4–1, marking his second consecutive victory over a Japanese player in Durban. In the wake of Uda’s departure, Tomokazu Harimoto remains the lone Japanese player in the men’s battle, having beaten Taipei veteran Chuang Chih-Yuan 4-0. Chen Meng serves during the third round match of the women’s singles between Chen Meng of China and Shan Xiaona of Germany (not pictured) at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 24, 2023. ( PHOTO / XINHUA) China’s top Fan Zhendong beat Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China 4-1, while Ma Long beat Kristian Karlsson of Sweden 4-1. They are joined by their compatriots Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun, who defeated South Korean Lee Sang-su and Paul Drinkhall from England respectively. The reigning mixed doubles champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha advanced to the semifinals after coming past Lin Yun-Ju and Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 3-0. Fueled by African support, Egypt’s Omar Assar Truls ousted Moregard from Sweden, who finished second at the 2021 World Cup, 4-2. When the World Championships returned to Africa for the first time since Cairo, Egypt, in 1939, the African champion recognized the importance of this event to the continent. READ MORE: China coach eyes win in every match at WTTC Finals Reigning mixed doubles champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha advanced to the semifinals after beating Lin Yun-Ju and Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 3-0. Their young teammates Lin Shidong and Kuai Man defeated French pair Simon Gauzy and Prithika Pavade 3-1 to meet world number two Harimoto and Hayata in the semifinals. In addition, Chen Meng and Wang Yidi reached the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles with a 3-0 victory over the Romanian duo of Elizabeta Samara and Andreea Dragoman. They will face Ito and Hayata from Japan, the runners-up from the previous two editions of the event, in the next round.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadailyhk.com/article/332779 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos