



Next game: against Saint Joseph’s 5/25/2023 | 3 p.m Be able to. 25 (Thu) / 3 p.m in return for Saint Joseph RICHMOND, va. Johnny Hipsman five-for-five days spurred Richmond Baseball to a 13-3 win late on Wednesday, knocking Rhode Island out of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at The Diamond. With the win, Richmond (27-27) takes on top-seeded Saint Joseph’s Thursday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ at The Diamond. The Spiders broke through first in the third inning. Hipsman doubled in Mike Klaska to take charge. Alden Mathes then set up an inside-the-park two-run home run for his ninth home run of the season to give the Spiders a 3–0 lead. Rhode Island answered in the top of the fourth, broke up a no-hitter to tie the score at 3-all. UR starter Kyle Subers pitched three and two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk, while striking out four before being waived due to injury. After Esteban Rodriguez allowing one run in the fourth, he dominated URI batters over the next five innings, striking out 12 while spreading four hits and hitting one batter to earn his fifth win of the season. Hipsman broke the tie with a solo home run in the fifth inning that left The Diamond over the right field wall. 2023 A-10 Rookie of the Year Jordan Jaffe had an RBI-single in the sixth before scoring off Hipsman Christian Beals RBI single to put UR up 7-3. Richmond added six runs in the eighth inning. Mathes got his third RBI with a single to center and shut down the URI-reliver. Jason Neff drew a basesloaded walk to get in a run earlier Jake Elbeery singled in a run to second base. Two more runs were scored on a fielder’s choice ground-out and URI miscue to put UR at 12-3. Kluska slammed the door on URI and scored his fifth triple of the year Zak Lass from the first for URs 13e course of the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2023/5/25/baseball-spiders-eliminate-rams-advance-in-to-face-saint-josephs-in-a-10-tournament.aspx

